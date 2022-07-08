Federal court rules fisheries officials didn’t do enough to protect right whales from lobster gear

A judge ruled that NOAA Fisheries had violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act when it issued a May 2021 biological opinion and a September 2021 final rule because officials had not done enough to reduce the lobster fishery’s threat to right whales, the plaintiffs in the suit said in a statement.

A federal court on Friday ruled in favor of environmental groups that had filed a lawsuit against the government and the Maine Lobstermen’s Association claiming federal fisheries officials had failed to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from potentially fatal entanglements in lobster fishing gear, records show.

Advertisement

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Conservation Law Foundation, and Defenders of Wildlife.

Jane Davenport, a senior attorney at Defenders of Wildlife, said the “decision recognizes what NOAA Fisheries has ignored for decades — that Congress clearly intended to protect right whales from the lobster gear entanglements that are driving the species toward extinction just as surely as whaling nearly did.”

“Today’s opinion is the course correction the agency needs to put both the species and the fishery on a path towards sustainability and co-existence,” Davenport said in the statement.

Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, called the ruling “a huge victory in the fight to save these profoundly endangered whales from extinction.”

“Lobster gear is a deadly threat to right whales, and the courts are telling the federal government to quit stalling and start taking real action,” Monsell said in the statement. “The Biden administration has to work much harder to help the industry prevent these agonizing, deadly entanglements.”

David Abel of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.