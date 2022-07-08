Green Line C Branch closes Monday, will be replaced with shuttle service for 12 days

Train service on the Green Line’s C Branch will be replaced with shuttle buses for 12 days beginning Monday as crews work on track upgrades, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said.

Bus service will run from Kenmore to Cleveland Circle from July 11 to July 22. The shuttle route bypasses Kent Street and Brandon Hall, which the T says will expedite travel. The T encouraged riders to use the Fairbanks Street and Summit Avenue stations instead of Brandon Hall, and either St. Paul Street or Hawes Street stations instead of Kent Street.

The closure comes after the T wrapped up work on the B Branch earlier this week, which included replacing 3,200 feet of track, upgrading a pedestrian crossing and road intersection, and installing wayside equipment for the Green Line Train Protection System.