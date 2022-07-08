Green Line C Branch closes Monday, will be replaced with shuttle service for 12 days

Train service on the Green Line’s C Branch will be replaced with shuttle buses for 12 days beginning Monday as crews work on track upgrades, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said.
Bus service will run from Kenmore to Cleveland Circle from July 11 to July 22. The shuttle route bypasses Kent Street and Brandon Hall, which the T says will expedite travel. The T encouraged riders to use the Fairbanks Street and Summit Avenue stations instead of Brandon Hall, and either St. Paul Street or Hawes Street stations instead of Kent Street.
The closure comes after the T wrapped up work on the B Branch earlier this week, which included replacing 3,200 feet of track, upgrading a pedestrian crossing and road intersection, and installing wayside equipment for the Green Line Train Protection System.
Similar work is planned for the C Branch, where crews will replace 1,500 feet of track from Kenmore station to St. Mary’s station and install wayside equipment for the train protection system.
The protection system is a $212 million project scheduled to be fully installed by the end of next year and is designed to avoid train collisions, add red-light signal protection, and incorporate speed enforcement, according to the T.
Work will continue on the Green Line this summer and into the fall with constructions scheduled for the E Branch from Aug. 6 to Aug. 21 and on the D Branch from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30, according to the T.
