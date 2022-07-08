⚾ It’s okay to be jealous of Worcester

The Worcester Red Sox are holding a “PawSox Heritage Day” for Saturday’s game at Polar Park against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a nod to the team’s history in Pawtucket (I really miss the convenience of parking at McCoy Stadium).
If the event makes you want to throw a Chris Sale-like tantrum, you’re probably not going to want to hear this: Polar Park seems to be doing pretty well.
In fact, the WooSox rank No. 3 in all of Minor League Baseball in attendance this season, with 310,395 fans having visited the ballpark through the team’s first 44 home games, according to Baseball Reference. Only the Nashville Sounds (322,126) and Charlotte Knights (316,554), two other teams with relatively new stadiums, have posted better attendance figures this season among AAA teams.
Advertisement
With an average of just over 7,000 fans per home game, the WooSox haven’t quite reached the 9,500 fans per game the PawSox had when they led the minors in 2005, but overall baseball attendance has been on the decline for many years. During the team’s last season at McCoy Stadium, it averaged 5,100 fans per game.
The jury is still out on whether the $160 million stadium will benefit Worcester in the long run (and there’s no guarantee that it will ultimately pay for itself), but the park is certainly worth checking out. If you go tomorrow night, make sure you dust off your PawSox hat and send us a picture.
This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.