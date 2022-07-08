⚾ It’s okay to be jealous of Worcester

The Worcester Red Sox are holding a “PawSox Heritage Day” for Saturday’s game at Polar Park against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a nod to the team’s history in Pawtucket (I really miss the convenience of parking at McCoy Stadium).

If the event makes you want to throw a Chris Sale-like tantrum, you’re probably not going to want to hear this: Polar Park seems to be doing pretty well.

In fact, the WooSox rank No. 3 in all of Minor League Baseball in attendance this season, with 310,395 fans having visited the ballpark through the team’s first 44 home games, according to Baseball Reference. Only the Nashville Sounds (322,126) and Charlotte Knights (316,554), two other teams with relatively new stadiums, have posted better attendance figures this season among AAA teams.