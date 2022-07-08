Japanese community in Boston mourn assassination of Shinzo Abe

“Still I can’t believe [it],” Furui said. “I was so shocked.”

Normally, Furui spends her time running Japanese Language Class Boston, teaching students remotely to speak Japanese. But on Friday, she took a moment to process Shinzo Abe’s fatal shooting, something that is nearly unheard of in Japan. The longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history, Abe was 67.

Sachiko Furui has been inundated with phone calls, emails, and texts with the wrenching news — the former Japanese prime minister had been assassinated.

The Boston-area Japanese community was bound by grief as it struggled to process the stunning news that Abe had been shot twice in the back during a campaign speech on Friday. A 41-year-old man was arrested.

Advertisement

Abe visited Boston in 2015, touring the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and engaging in roundtable discussions with students and faculty at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, reinforcing the relationship between his country and Massachusetts, which welcomed more than 7,000 Japanese immigrants in 2019, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Due to the pandemic, Furui still teaches her language classes online, where she interacts with students from all over the world. Today, she plans to give her students time to express their feelings about the shocking event.

“[Students] need to express their feelings, too,” Furui said. “We will talk about it in class.”

Above all, Furui said she was saddened to hear about the violence.

“People should have their own death peacefully,” Furui said. “It should not happen this way.”

At Showa Boston Institute, a Japanese cultural center in Jamaica Plain, the flag was lowered to half-staff, said President Frank Schwartz.

“Obviously we’re shocked and saddened,” he said. “This is completely unexpected given the [Japanese] gun law regime.”

Showa is discussing whether to make a public statement about the killing, and what it might say. He said it is difficult to “say anything original” that would add to the larger conversation.

Advertisement

The Japanese Women’s Leadership Initiative, or JWLI, expressed a similar sentiment, saying it was stunned and trying to react to the situation. The group is currently organizing for ‘crisis response’ for nonprofit and social entrepreneurs to recognize the fast-changing and challenging world,” said founder Atsuko Toko Fish in a statement.

Fish said he trusts in grassroots movements in Japan to foster social change in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Japan is a very safe and democratic society,” Fish said. “This is a big wake-up call for the Japanese civil society.”

















Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com.