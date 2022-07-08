Man arrested in Arlington for NH double homicide

A man was arrested in Arlington Friday and charged with murder in the deaths of a man and woman in New Hampshire who were found shot to death last April, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, NH, was arrested Friday on two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Holly Banks, 28, and her acquaintance, Keith Labelle, 42, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.
New Hampshire police obtained an arrest warrant for Labelle on Wednesday, the statement said.
The bodies of Banks and Labelle were found inside Banks’s home at 625 North Main St in Gorham, N.H. on April 27. Authorities said Banks and Labelle died as a result of gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.
Keville is being held on a fugitive from justice charge in Massachusetts and will be arraigned on that charge on a later date, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.