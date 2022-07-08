Man arrested in Arlington for NH double homicide

A man was arrested in Arlington Friday and charged with murder in the deaths of a man and woman in New Hampshire who were found shot to death last April, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, NH, was arrested Friday on two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Holly Banks, 28, and her acquaintance, Keith Labelle, 42, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

New Hampshire police obtained an arrest warrant for Labelle on Wednesday, the statement said.