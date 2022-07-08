Milford recycling plant smolders in three-alarm fire

Milford firefighters, along with those of other nearby fire departments, managed to douse the flames relatively quickly. However, DeTore said, it was difficult to completely extinguish the piles of burning mattresses and mattress materials.

The fire broke out at a mattress recycling facility on 12 Industrial Road at about 6 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, according to Milford Deputy Fire Chief Michael DeTore. By the time the blaze was called in, the workers at Green Mattress Recycling had apparently left for the day, he said.

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a Milford industrial plant into the early hours of Friday morning, officials said.

”Some of the bales were tight and stacked,” he said. “It caused a lot of smoke and smoldering.”

The last fire crews left the scene around 3:30 a.m., DeTore said.

Most of the damage occurred in the recycling plant, DeTore said. Another part of the building houses an Amazon warehouse. DeTore estimated that the blaze caused around $250,000 in damage, mostly in water and smoke damage to the building’s firewall.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, he added.

Green Mattress Recycling could not be reached for comment Friday.

