NH couple found dead in home identified

Alicia Lawlor, 42, died from a single gun shot fired by her husband, Steven Lawlor, 56, who then fatally shot himself, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement.

New Hampshire officials on Friday said a man and woman found dead in a home in Alstead were a married couple who died in a murder-suicide.

A 911 call on Thursday evening reported a shooting at Bonnie Brae Drive in Alstead, a small town of 2,000 near the Vermont border. State police responded to the call at 7:18 p.m., discovering the two bodies upon entering the residence.

The couple left behind two children, said Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the AG’s office. It is unclear if the children were present during the shootings.

The investigation into the circumstances of the deaths is ongoing.

