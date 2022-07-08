Police search for Maine family reported missing after failing to return from camping trip

They were expected to return from the trip on June 30. Two days later, on July 2, Sidebotham’s family reported them missing to the Sanford Police Department, according to Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne.

Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter, Lydia Hansen, were last seen by Sidebotham’s family on June 27 before they set out to go camping in the area of Phillips, Maine, in Franklin County, according to the Sanford, Maine, Police Department.

Police in Maine are searching for a 2-year-old girl and her parents after they were reported missing earlier this month when they did not return from a camping trip, officials said.

The family was seen buying food at a Walmart in Mexico, Maine, on July 2, which police confirmed through security video, but there have been no verified sightings since then, Gagne said.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, but police are hoping to find the family to make sure they are all okay, according to Gagne.

“It’s more of a welfare check because it’s unusual that they haven’t reached out to family or friends, that we’re aware of,” he said on Friday.

Sidebotham and Hansen lived separately, and Lydia lived with Sidebotham in Sanford, Gagne said.

Police collected cell phone data from Sidebotham’s and Hansen’s cell phones, but neither has connected with a signal since late last month, prior to their shopping trip at Walmart. Sidebotham’s cell phone was last active on June 28, and Hansen’s on June 29, Gagne said.

The Walmart where they were seen shopping last week is just outside of Rumford, Maine, which is about a 50-mile drive northwest of Augusta and about 30 miles south of where they were reportedly camping near Phillips.

Gagne said the security footage shows Hansen and Sidebotham in a checkout lane with Lydia sitting in the child’s seat of a shopping cart. Nothing in the video appeared concerning to police.

“They were buying food items and there did not appear to be anything nefarious or criminal,” Gagne said. However, “we cannot verify their state without seeing them.”

Sanford police first appealed for the public’s help in a July 3 Facebook post that included a picture of Sidebotham sitting with Lydia on her lap and a picture of Hansen. Police said they were last seen in a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with a Maine license plate numbered 1563VJ and a black rear bumper.

The Facebook post quickly drew wider attention to the search, and tips have been flowing into the Sanford Police Department in the days since.

Gagne urged anyone who sees the family to call their local police department, which will lead to a faster response. Sanford is located in southern Maine and is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive south of Phillips.

Attempts to reach Sidebotham’s family were unsuccessful Friday.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.