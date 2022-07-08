Rhode Island must wean itself off addiction to highway building

On June 24th, the Department of Transportation touted the groundbreaking of the $85 million Cranston Canyon project that will, among other things, add another lane of highway to I-295. RIDOT claims this lane addition will “reduce chronic congestion issues, which reduces vehicle emissions.” This is a slick attempt to suggest there is an environmental benefit to this project, but it simply is not true.

For transportation and climate advocates scared for our planet’s future, there’s nothing more depressing than another email from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation proudly announcing another highway expansion. It’s disappointing that, despite bold new rhetoric unearthing the deep intersections between equity, climate, and infrastructure from the Biden Administration, our otherwise enlightened Congressional delegation supports and enables projects that move us further from our goals.

Adding lanes to highways does not reduce emissions or traffic congestion. In fact, it does quite the opposite.

Vehicle tailpipe emissions are the single largest source of both greenhouse gases and air pollutants harmful to human health. Since the 1960s, transportation planners have widely understood “induced demand” — the fact that whatever space is created by a lane expansion is quickly gobbled up by more drivers or people driving longer distances. Boston-based city planner Jeff Speck has called induced demand “the great intellectual black hole in city planning, the one professional certainty that every thoughtful person seems to acknowledge, yet almost no one is willing to act upon.”

The practice of systematically ignoring the impact of induced demand has cost taxpayers billions and done immeasurable and irreversible damage to our planet. Plus, it causes most of us to live our lives perpetually stuck in traffic and means we have less to invest in alternatives that could enable many families to own one less car, saving an average of about $10,000 annually.

Some who read this may think that the emergence of electric vehicles will allow us to avoid the environmental consequences of projects like the Cranston Canyon. But, with the average lifespan of a car being 11-13 years, it will take far too long for electric vehicles to help prevent the worst-case scenarios of climate change. This is because we only have about eight years left to make changes that can feasibly keep global warming at a level to avoid horrors like mass species extinction, wholesale flooding of coastal cities, and global human displacement from happening.

Electric vehicles are an important part of the solution, yes, but a true — and just — mobility revolution will require a rapid and more comprehensive shift in how Rhode Islanders and Americans get around. Instead of adding new lanes to highways, locking us into expensive car dependency, we must invest in public transportation, sidewalks, and bike paths. We must also immediately shift our land use policies to bring the various aspects of our lives — home, work, school, play, and shopping — closer together.

The good news is that Rhode Island already has two publicly vetted and adopted plans for boldly expanding and enhancing public transportation and bicycle mobility across the state. Furthermore, Congress recently approved the largest ever federal investment in transit and active mobility. The bad news is that state transportation planners have failed to budget the necessary state match to advance meaningful implementation of these plans, all while we spend hundreds of millions more on highway expansion projects.

However, there are states leading by example in weaning themselves off their addiction to highway building. In 2021, Colorado enacted a new rule requiring planners to offset projected carbon emissions which state officials estimate could shift $6.7 billion toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, construction emission reduction, and other environmentally friendly strategies by 2050.

Last month, California officials canceled a decades-long plan to widen a freeway in Los Angeles, instead opting to invest the $750 million in improvements to underserved southeast Los Angeles communities along the freeway.

In Hawai’i, 14 youth plaintiffs are currently suing their state Department of Transportation, arguing that its policies will result in high levels of greenhouse gas emissions, causing them significant harm and violating their constitutional right to “live healthful lives in Hawaiʻi now and into the future.” They are following through on the state legislative mandate, similar to Rhode Island’s Act on Climate, to decarbonize Hawaiʻi’s economy and achieve a zero emissions economy by 2045.

If the Cranston Canyon project and others like it that RIDOT is currently undertaking throughout the state continue, we can only hope that our angry, scared youth will do the same.

As the planet warms and the sea levels rise, history will not be kind to those who have led the charge for or facilitated the expansion of our highways while underfunding the planned expansion and enhancement of our transit, biking and pedestrian systems. Will our children and grandchildren forgive us?

Liza Burkin is the lead organizer of the Providence Streets Coalition. John Flaherty is the deputy director at Grow Smart Rhode Island.