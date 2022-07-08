R.I. corrections officer indicted in inmate’s death

McQuesten had been charged the week before with the murders of Kimberly and Mark Dupre, a Lincoln couple McQuesten knew, according to prosecutors. McQuesten was accused of beating them to death on Jan. 14, 2021 , investigators found a bloody hammer and crowbar in his vehicle.

Geoffrey Peters, 43, of Smithfield, was indicted by a Providence County grand jury, which investigated the death of Timothy McQuesten, 49, in a single cell at the Adult Correctional Institutions intake center in January 2021.

PROVIDENCE — A correctional officer was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an inmate who was awaiting trial for double murder.

Advertisement

At the ACI, McQuesten was placed on “crisis management status” in a cell where he was to be monitored. He was found dead on Jan. 19, 2021, after choking on his face mask the night before.

Peters was placed on leave during an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police, the state Department of Corrections Office of Inspections, and the attorney general’s office, in accordance with the Attorney General’s Protocol for reviewing incidents involving use of deadly force, excessive force, and custodial death.

Peters is indicted on one count of manslaughter that alleges he owed a duty of care to McQuesten and was criminally negligent in the execution of his duty, the attorney general’s office and state police said in a joint statement Friday.

Peters had been a correctional officer since 2006. Richard Ferruccio, union president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, said he expects the department will move to fire Peters. “It’s an unfortunate situation and a tragedy all the way around,” Ferruccio said.

Peters is scheduled for arraignment in Providence County Superior Court on July 20.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.