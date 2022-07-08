US attorney files action to return long missing medals to Springfield armory

Federal officials on Friday took steps to return two dozen marksmanship medals dating to the 19th century to the Springfield Armory National Historic Site, where they went missing in the 1990s.
US Attorney Rachael Rollins said she filed a civil forefeiture proceeding to reclaim the medals awarded to Milan Bull and Freeman Bull, members of the Massachusetts Volunteer Militia in the late 1800s. The daughter and niece of Freeman Bull and Milan Bull donated the medals to the armory in 1944, Rollins said in a statement.
“Massachusetts is the birthplace of the American Revolution, a war that gained our nation’s independence,” said Rollins. “Protecting and preserving artifacts of our Commonwealth’s history is of fundamental importance to this. My office is committed to combating the theft and sale of stolen historical property.”
Civil forefeiture is the a proceeding the government may use to seize property believed to have been obtained illegally. As a national historic site, the Springfield Armory is park of the National Park Service and its collection are government property.
The FBI recovered the medals after a collector who possessed the medals contacted the Springfield Armory last October, according to the release. Armory officials concluded that several of the collector’s items were in fact the Bull medals, missing for nearly thirty years.
The release did not say if the collector was connected to the medals’ disappearance.
“These stolen medals that once belonged to world class marksmen and have been missing for almost 30 years are now one step closer to being returned to their rightful owner,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division. “Their absence represented not just a physical and financial loss, but a loss to every visitor who missed out on viewing these significant artifacts of military history. The FBI is very proud to have recovered them.”
