US attorney files action to return long missing medals to Springfield armory

Federal officials on Friday took steps to return two dozen marksmanship medals dating to the 19th century to the Springfield Armory National Historic Site, where they went missing in the 1990s.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins said she filed a civil forefeiture proceeding to reclaim the medals awarded to Milan Bull and Freeman Bull, members of the Massachusetts Volunteer Militia in the late 1800s. The daughter and niece of Freeman Bull and Milan Bull donated the medals to the armory in 1944, Rollins said in a statement.

“Massachusetts is the birthplace of the American Revolution, a war that gained our nation’s independence,” said Rollins. “Protecting and preserving artifacts of our Commonwealth’s history is of fundamental importance to this. My office is committed to combating the theft and sale of stolen historical property.”