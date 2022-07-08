Woman, 26, killed in Fitchburg rollover

A 26-year-old Gardner woman was killed when her SUV rolled over Friday morning on a Fitchburg highway, despite the efforts of Good Samaritans who tried to render aid in the immediate aftermath of the crash, according to State Police.
In a statement, the agency said the rollover crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on Route 2 westbound in Fitchburg, near the 97.7 mile marker.
Responding troopers, the statement said, observed bystanders attempting to perform CPR on the woman, who had been the sole occupant of the 2002 Ford Explorer that crashed.
The woman, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
“No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash,” the statement said. “The crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.”
