Many Americans might not know who Shinzo Abe was. But every American should mourn his loss.

Abe was a giant in Japanese history. He was not only the country’s longest-serving prime minister, he was a transformational one, in the way that FDR and Ronald Reagan were in America. He bolstered Japan’s status as a key international player and helped shape the country’s economy coming out of stagflation. Japanese politics continued to accept his basic premises even after he left office.

As Americans woke up Friday, Google searches for the words “Shinzo Abe” grew. News that Abe, the 67-year-old former Japanese prime minister, was killed by a gunman at close range while he spoke at a campaign rally led newscasts around the world.

Abe’s tenure was also a very big deal for the United States in a way that most Americans might not understand.

At NATO’s recent meeting in Madrid, Japan was there for the first time. That was because of Abe. He helped create institutions to counter China in Asia because of a vision of an Indo-Pacific alliance aligned with the United States he had from Day 1 in office.

The very day he was assassinated Japan was taking part in the biggest military exercise in the Pacific Ocean ever, involving 26 nations, including the United States. The exercise was meant to keep the peace and show that the rules-based world order will remain in place in Asia.

It is fitting that President Biden has ordered that American flags should fly at half staff in his honor.

When he gained power in Japan he made a tremendous bet on the United States, the rule of law, and Western values, generally. At the time he did so, he may have had more confidence in America than many around the world, including some Americans.

Over two terms, from 2006 to 2007, and from 2012 to 2020, Abe saw an America that was humbled by going to a misguided war in Iraq and leading the world into a global recession caused by greed at its worst. At a time that questions were being raised about democracy and capitalism and, with them, America’s leadership role in the world, Abe went all in on America.

By creating a closer relationship with America, Abe tied his nation’s future directly to the international rule of law, when it would have been so much easier to just simply work with neighboring superpower China.

While relations with South Korea have been rocky at times, Japan has helped drive the economic engine in the region. And along with other nations, Japan has stood strong against North Korea and against China’s illegal aggression in the South China Sea.

Picking America wasn’t the easiest path. Many in Japan rejected his notion of building up the military. Since World War II, the nation had taken a pacifist stance when it came to war. The public also wondered what was in it for Japan by being a bigger player on the world stage.

Like any leader who served a long time, Abe endured a lot of criticism. When he stepped down due to health issues, he said his regrets included not solving the North Korean nuclear problem and not changing the Japanese Constitution.

But if this particular moment in world history is defined by the battle of a declining democracy, the United States, and a rising genocidal autocracy, communist China, then Abe’s move to align with the United States when he did served as a gamechanger in the global conversation.

America’s role in the world, and indeed democracy overall, is better off because of Abe.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.