Services planned for three Highland Park parade shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Memorial services and funerals for three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park are scheduled for Friday, the first formal opportunity to grieve the deaths of two beloved grandfathers and a former synagogue preschool teacher who were fatally shot.

Services are scheduled for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza.

Robert E. Crimo III, the accused 21-year-old gunman, was charged Wednesday with seven counts of first-degree murder in the attack Monday morning. Prosecutors have said they also expect to bring attempted murder charges against him; More than 30 people were wounded in the attack in the affluent northern Chicago suburb that is home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore.