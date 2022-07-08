By the time they got to Woodstock, they had a trunkful of iconic posters

I have a small appendix to the Woodstock poster story (“Arnold Skolnick, 85; his rush-job poster design embodied the Woodstock festival,” Obituaries, July 2).

Skolnick produced his famous design swiftly, but not everyone matched his speed, and as the story was told to me, the original posters did not arrive at the advertising agency in charge of publicity until a few days before the festival was about to begin.

A summer intern at the agency planned to attend the event with her boyfriend and asked if they could take some posters with them. The agency said, “Sure,” so the students filled the trunk of their car and headed for Woodstock, where they gave away hundreds as souvenirs.