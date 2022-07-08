On the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, State Department has no spine

But just as Palestinian witnesses had initially said, investigation after investigation — from the United Nations to news publications like CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post — found that the fatal bullet almost certainly came from an Israeli soldier. And on Monday, in a significant development, the US State Department announced that it came to that conclusion as well . So now the question is whether Israel will face any accountability for killing yet another journalist .

When Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known and widely admired Palestinian journalist , was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank in May, the world stopped to mourn her loss while Israeli officials quickly tried to shift the blame. They baselessly claimed Palestinian militants were the probable shooters. They refused to open a criminal investigation . And they even preemptively justified the killing, just in case it would eventually be pinned on them, by saying Abu Akleh was working amid Palestinians who were “ armed with cameras ” — almost as though that were a crime.

For a short while, it felt like the answer might actually be yes — not necessarily because the world cares about press freedom (it doesn’t), but because, in addition to being Palestinian, Abu Akleh was also an American citizen. And as Israel’s biggest ally and financial donor, the United States is in a special position to punish Israel for killing one of its own. After all, every year, like clockwork, Israel receives over $3 billion in military aid from American taxpayers — more than the United States gives any other country — without any conditions. Maybe after Israel killed an American citizen, the United States could finally set higher standards for such a close ally that so often violates international law and Palestinians’ human rights. Imposing strict conditions on those $3 billion and sanctioning Israel for killing Abu Akleh would be a good place to start.

The State Department swiftly threw a wet blanket on any such hope. That should come as no surprise: Abu Akleh was the second American citizen to have been killed by the Israeli military without consequence this year. The first was Omar Assad, a 78-year-old man who died of a stress-induced heart attack after being violently and arbitrarily detained by Israeli soldiers. While the United States called for a criminal investigation, the soldiers in Assad’s case were merely disciplined, and criminal charges have yet to be brought against any of them despite the fact that Israel’s own probe found that there was a “clear lapse of moral judgment.” (Relying on Israel to conduct its own investigations is not a serious call for justice; Israel routinely lets its service members off the hook.)

A portrait of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh is pictured during a demonstration in front of the Israeli embassy, in Athens on May 16, 2022. LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

There seems to be little chance the United States will act any more forcefully when it comes to Abu Akleh’s case. Earlier this week, the State Department all but absolved Israel of any wrongdoing. In the very same press release that said Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli fire, Ned Price, a department spokesperson, said that their analysis “found no reason to believe that this was intentional.” The press release also said that the United States “could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet that killed” Abu Akleh, adding that it had been too badly damaged.

But if the United States has yet to reach a definitive conclusion about the origin of the bullet, how is it so sure that the shot was unintentional? When he was pushed on this question in a press briefing on Tuesday, Price talked in circles and gave no real answer. If the United States is going to make such a bold claim that Abu Akleh’s killing was an accident — a claim that challenges what other investigations have found — then the State Department must provide evidence to back it up. Otherwise, it only whitewashes the known facts and undermines those that remain to be uncovered. (For the record, Abu Akleh and her colleagues were wearing protective gear, including helmets, that were clearly labeled “press.”)

By failing to hold Israel accountable for Abu Akleh’s killing — or even embarking on a serious and independent truth-finding endeavor — the State Department is sending two dangerous messages. One is that the United States does not care about press freedom. The other is that there are certain American citizens who are simply expendable. If these aren’t the messages the Biden administration wants to broadcast to the rest of the world, then the State Department should grow a spine and seek justice for Abu Akleh. If it can’t stand up for one of its own citizens killed abroad, then what on earth is this department willing to stand up for?

Abdallah Fayyad is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.