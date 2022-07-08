She feels urgency to fight for rights, freedoms held dear

I did not feel like celebrating anything on this Fourth of July. I am outraged by seeing our democracy being chipped away at on a daily basis.
Instead, I’m seeing this holiday as a call to action, to fight for the rights and freedoms we hold dear.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade denies women their rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, along with health care, privacy, and bodily autonomy. Meanwhile, the right to own guns has become more important than women’s rights.
Voting rights and democracy are dying by gerrymandering, unethical laws, and many restrictions on voting access.
The most unthinkable threat was the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, with then-president Donald Trump and others attempting to overturn the results of the presidential election.
How can we feel proud of our country right now?
Now is the time to act. Let’s be vigilant and start making what the late John Lewis used to call “good trouble.”
Michele Rapp
Arlington