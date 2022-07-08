She feels urgency to fight for rights, freedoms held dear

I did not feel like celebrating anything on this Fourth of July. I am outraged by seeing our democracy being chipped away at on a daily basis.

Instead, I’m seeing this holiday as a call to action, to fight for the rights and freedoms we hold dear.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade denies women their rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, along with health care, privacy, and bodily autonomy. Meanwhile, the right to own guns has become more important than women’s rights.