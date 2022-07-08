Social Studies: Black Army, counting seats, and going easy on AI

Comparing Army enlistment applicants just above and just below test-score eligibility cutoffs, economists found that Black people who were allowed to enlist had annual earnings many years later that were thousands of dollars higher, while there was no significant effect for white people. This eliminated most of the Black-white earnings disparity that would otherwise be expected and increased Black marriage and home ownership rates. The economists conclude that Black people “benefit disproportionately from access to a stable and well-paying military job.”

Rounding errors

A political scientist found flaws in the current method of reapportioning the 435 seats of the US House of Representatives after each decennial census count. She noted that “following the 2020 Census, the State of New York lost a seat by an extremely small margin: if a mere 89 people were added to the state’s population of 20 million, the state would have kept the seat.” Of course, a threshold is a threshold, but it turns out that multiple methods of rounding population counts have been used and proposed, and the current method, known as the Huntington-Hill method, “is biased against more populous states,” disadvantaging them in eight of the nine reapportionments in which it has been applied. As for its origins: “In 1941, Webster’s method lost to Huntington-Hill’s method in part because of an erroneous understanding of the apportionment methods’ mathematical properties, in part because of Harvard Professor Edward Huntington’s personal charisma, and in part because of the immediate political advantage that Huntington-Hill’s method afforded the party in power at the time.”

Li, R., “The Malapportionment of the US House of Representatives: 1940-2020,” PS: Political Science & Politics (forthcoming).

Disparate programming

Popular media accounts suggest people are outraged by the biases that can be baked into algorithms used for hiring, policing, and other tasks. But a series of survey experiments suggests that the use of algorithms can actually dampen concerns about discrimination. In the experiments, people were less likely to be outraged when an artificial-intelligence program weeding through job applications gave female applicants lower ratings than when a human reviewer gave women poor scores. It seems that people are less likely to attribute prejudicial intent to an algorithm.

Bigman, Y. et al., “Algorithmic Discrimination Causes Less Moral Outrage Than Human Discrimination,” Journal of Experimental Psychology: General (forthcoming).

Who dares loses

Political scientists found that people presented with similar foreign-policy scenarios — except that one was accompanied by a threat by an opposing country and the other was not — took different approaches. Those who faced a threat were less likely to cut their losses — instead choosing to defy the threat and retaliate, even though it meant taking a risk. Although one might expect expert government decision-makers to respond in a less emotional way, differences in expertise among participants didn’t really matter.

Powers, K. & Altman, D., “The Psychology of Coercion Failure: How Reactance Explains Resistance to Threats,” American Journal of Political Science (forthcoming).