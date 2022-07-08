Trees felled, tremors felt in Roxbury and beyond

Since its inception as a relatively modest upgrade to the park’s worn-out area of basketball and tennis courts, the project has morphed under the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Boston’s chief of environment, energy, and open space, into a $9 million monstrosity.

As an abutter of Malcolm X Park, I have spent three decades beating back cultural and environmental displacement in my corner of Roxbury. Recently this has included three years of good-faith participation in what has unexpectedly become the disastrous park improvement project (“Malcolm X Park gets a remake but critics decry some of the changes, specifically the felling of 29 mature trees, which they say is an insult to an area that needs shade,” Metro, July 3).

The character, features, and users being eliminated from the area include more than the community-contested selection of trees for removal. Also gone, with minimal transparency or community input, are large puddingstone ledges, broad vistas of natural grass, and numerous (predominantly Latinx) softball and baseball leagues as two playing fields have been torn up to make way for a multi-use field with artificial turf.

I’m surprised to see Mayor Michelle Wu, who has campaigned for racial equity, environmental justice, and climate resilience, and White-Hammond pushing potentially toxic turf on Roxbury’s asthma-riddled children. Their argument for “accessibility” is no excuse for unselectively slaughtering the urban tree canopy and its myriad benefits.

Derrick Christopher Evans

Roxbury





Old photo shows ghosts of trees now gone from suburban street

Two articles in last Sunday’s Metro section really struck a chord (“Trees are trying to help with climate, but we need to let them,” Tricia Glass, Suburban Diary; and “Malcom X Park gets a remake” by Tiana Woodard and David Abel). So many old trees are lost when land is developed. Residents rightfully become upset when these mature trees are removed and replaced. The wildlife that inhabit these areas are deeply affected as well.

A Facebook group in my community showed an image from decades ago of Elm Street in Milton, where a majestic elm once stood on the corner with just a handful of houses. Those houses still stand but most of the trees of various types are lost.

As I look around my neighborhood, I see a few trees remaining from that era, and I worry about losing them as the neighborhood changes. Urban and suburban planners need to do a better job to save these mature trees that have grown high above the rooftops. Developers need to save existing trees rather than simply replacing them with new ones. The impact of climate change and the role mature trees play in helping to ease humankind’s carbon footprint need to be at the forefront of the decisions of city and town officials alike.

Angela Ryan

Milton