Home of the Week: A mid-century modern ranch to crow about

Year built 1954

Square feet 2,829

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full

Water/Sewer Public/private

Taxes $7,446 (2022)





Chickens not included.

But there is a coop near the edge of this 0.57-acre lot abutting Charles W. Ward Reservation. Owned by The Trustees of Reservations, the 704-acre holding includes Holt Hill, a onetime farm where area residents gathered to watch Charlestown burn on June 17, 1775, during the American Revolution.

The home featured here, a mid-century modern ranch built nearly 70 years ago, was at its time a revolution in home design.

Entry is via a wide driveway that can hold six vehicles, an L-shaped walkway and a patio (both red brick), and a cobalt blue front door.

A red-brick patio sits to the side of the main entrance, in view through a big picture window. Nashua Video Tours

The foyer flooring is ceramic tile with radiant heat. In fact, the home has several heat sources: The majority of the structure is warmed via radiant heat by oil, while the primary bedroom and family room have electric baseboard. There is also a pellet stove in the family room.

Straight ahead off the foyer is a front-to-back sunken living room. Here the flooring switches to oak, and a wood-burning fireplace with a wood box and narrow white bricks helps form a half wall that separates the space from the kitchen/dining area two steps up. Built-in cabinetry lines a wall across from the fireplace, and an exposed beam crosses a vaulted ceiling dotted with recessed lighting.

A fireplace separates the sunken living room and the kitchen/dining area. Nashua Video Tours

The dining area, signified by a drum shade light fixture and ceramic tile with a barn wood appearance, currently holds a table for six next to a pair of windows with backyard views.

The ceramic tile continues into a kitchen that is rectangular and makes efficient use of its 198 square feet, starting with white cabinets with silver pulls that line nearly every inch. Some of the upper cabinets have elaborate glass-panel doors to break up the white, which reflects the sunshine pouring in from a skylight. The appliances are stainless steel, the counters are topped with moon white granite, the backsplash is Carrara marble, and the sink is positioned before a bay window.

The dining area is two steps up from the living room. Nashua Video Tours

The kitchen offers lots of cabinetry, counter space, and stainless-steel appliances. Nashua Video Tours

A doorway off the dining area opens to a 383-square-foot family room with a sharply angled ceiling, a loft, and a pellet stove with a brick mantel and three windows. Built-in shelving lines one wall. Working to create a beach environment, the current owners whitewashed the oak paneling. The flooring, however, is oak. There is a door to the right side of the house, and stairs lead to the loft, which can serve as storage space.

Fun fact: Every paint color in the house follows the beach theme, from Benjamin Moore’s “Sea Salt” to Behr’s “Sand Drift.”

The family room offers built-ins, a pellet stove (not pictured), and a loft. Nashua Video Tours

A doorway off the kitchen leads to a bathroom/laundry and then to the primary suite. The bathroom offers a water closet, a single vanity with a saddlestone countertop, and a shower behind a curtain. The flooring is ceramic tile with radiant heat.

The primary bedroom is 229 square feet and features a pair of windows, an angled ceiling with recessed lights, and carpeting, but the two best features are hidden behind doors: a 119-square-foot walk-in closet that spans the entire width of the suite and an office with storage.

The bedroom area of the primary suite is carpeted. Nashua Video Tours

The walk-in closet spans the entire width of the primary suite. Nashua Video Tours

The laundry/en-suite bathroom off the owner bedroom. Nashua Video Tours

The home’s other bedrooms and a bonus room are on the other side of the house, through an arched entrance off the living room. Each of the spaces could serve as a bedroom, but the home is permitted for a three-bedroom septic. The rooms range from 122 to 156 square feet and have closets and hardwood flooring. They share a bath that has a single vanity with a saddlestone countertop, ceramic tile flooring with radiant heat, and a shower/bath combination.

There are two windows, a single closet, and hardwood flooring in this bedroom. Nashua Video Tours

Two bedrooms share this bath with a tub/shower combination. Nashua Video Tours

This secondary bedroom has two closets and three windows. Nashua Video Tours

Sliders off the living room open to a 453-square-foot rail-less composite deck with a hot tub (installed 2021).

The grounds include rows of hydrangeas and wild raspberry and blackberry bushes, as well as a shed and the aforementioned chicken coop.

The composite deck has a new hot tub. Nashua Video Tours

The property has a substantial shed. Nashua Video Tours

I’ll take my eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, please.

Stephen D’Addario of the Peggy Patenaude Team at William Raveis Real Estate in Andover has the listing.

