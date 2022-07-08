Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera get honorific additions to All-Star rosters

Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals in March, agreeing to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with the team he started with. An NL MVP in 2005, 2008, and 2009, the Dominican star played for the Cardinals from 2001-11, then left for a decade with the Los Angeles Angels. He spent most of 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The All-Star selection is the 11th for the 42-year-old Pujols and the first since 2015. Cabrera, 39, was picked for the 12th time and the first since 2016.

Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were added to the All-Star Game rosters by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred under a provision in the sport’s new labor agreement.

He is a .296 career hitter and fifth with 683 home runs, trailing only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), and Alex Rodriguez (696). Pujols’ 2,168 RBIs are third behind Aaron (2,297) and Ruth (2,214).

Pujols is hitting .200 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 125 at-bats this season. He said in March he intends to retire after this season.

Cabrera won the AL MVP in 2012 and 2013, and in 2012 led the AL with a .330 batting average, 44 homers, and 139 RBIs to become MLB’s first Triple Crown winner since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

Cabrera has a .310 career average across 20 seasons with Florida (2003-07) and Detroit, with 505 homers and 1,835 RBIs. He is hitting .308 with three homers and 31 RBIs in 2022, the ninth season of a $292 million, 10-year contract.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected to start in the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and remaining starters among position players were to be announced later Friday. Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday.

Money remains issue, but players OK with international draft

Major League Baseball players said for the first time that they are prepared to accept a draft of international amateur players, but proposed it include far more money than management’s plan and a more liberal structure. The union made its proposal Friday during a meeting with MLB. Details were disclosed by a union official who spoke with media on the condition of anonymity.

The union proposed that a draft be allocated $260 million for the 2024 signing period, with teams having to guarantee slot values while having the flexibility to exceed them within bonus pools. MLB proposed last July 28 that a 2024 draft include spending of $181 million for the top 600 players and $190 million in total, up from $166 million in the 2021 signing period.

MLB’s proposal contained hard slots, which for 2024 would assign $5,512,500 for the top pick to $2,625,000 for the 10th overall. It has said a draft with hard slots would reduce corruption in the international signing market, such as agreements before a player is eligible to sign, and maintains giving teams the ability to exceed slots would allow that corruption to continue.

The March 10 agreement that ended the 99-day lockout set a July 25 deadline for the union to agree to the draft. Without an agreement, direct draft-pick compensation and the qualifying offer system would remain for major league free agents. Management has long sought an international draft to mirror the amateur draft that began in 1965 for residents of the US and Canada and allows teams exclusive rights to players. Since 1990, the draft has included residents of US territories such as Puerto Rico.

The international draft would not cover foreign professionals, such as veterans of the Japanese major leagues.

Rays call minority owners’ suit ‘baseless’

The Tampa Bay Rays say the latest lawsuit filed by a group of limited partners who accuse Stuart Sternberg of wrongfully taking control of the team is a continuation of a “meritless and relentless campaign” against the club and its principal owner.

“They have deployed multiple baseless lawsuits premised on allegations they know are untrue in order to pressure the team and Stuart Sternberg to purchase their interests — which is a right they do not have,” the team said in a statement.

The lawsuit filed in Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Court on June 27 alleges Sternberg transferred legal ownership to a company he owns without the consent of five limited partners, who together own less than 10 percent of the team. Similar suits were filed in May 2021 and February 2022.

“Ultimately, what compels us to respond is the fact that the latest complaint contains numerous allegations that the plaintiffs know are false. These intentionally false claims are designed to harm the Rays organization at a time when we are actively engaged in efforts to build a new ballpark in Tampa Bay,” the team statement said.

The partners responded with a statement accusing Sternberg and the Rays of “a public character assassination of these limited partners for exercising their legal rights under Florida statutory and common law.”

Settlement proposal in MLB suit with minor leaguers delayed

Minor league players and Major League Baseball were given approval for a four-day delay in submitting the proposed settlement of their lawsuit to a federal court, from July 11 to July 15.

When the sides announced the settlement on May 10, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press the sides had been discussing a possible settlement in the $200 million range.

The suit was filed in 2014 by three retired players who claimed violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state minimum wage and overtime requirements for a work week they estimated at 50-60 hours. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero wrote in a pretrial ruling in March that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found MLB violated Arizona’s state minimum wage law and was liable for triple damages.

Spero also ruled MLB did not comply with California wage statement requirements, awarding $1,882,650 in penalties.

Shohei Ohtani among active players chosen as 80-year icons

Even though he didn’t arrive in the big leagues from Japan until 2018, Shohei Ohtani made Baseball Digest’s list of 80 iconic players essential to telling the story of the game from 1942-2021, a celebration of its 80th anniversary. The others spotlighted in the July/August issue with the two-way phenom were Mookie Betts, Cabrera, Bryce Harper, Clayton Kershaw, Yadier Molina, Pujols, Max Scherzer, Mike Trout, and Justin Verlander. Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in April 1947 was picked as the greatest of 30 iconic moments in the magazine’s history . . . Pittsburgh acquired righthander Yohan Ramirez from Cleveland for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis. Ramirez, 27, has appeared in a combined eight games this season with Seattle and the Guardians . . . Michael B. Kim, a Harvard Business School grad whose private equity firm manages more than $25 billion in assets, is among the prospective buyers of the Washington Nationals, multiple people with knowledge of the process told the Washington Post. Kim met in person with team officials at Nationals Park on June 29, part of the process for anyone hoping to purchase the club from the Lerner family, which announced its intention to explore a sale in April. One other group has met with club officials in person, and an in-person meeting with a third group is scheduled for later this month. The groups that have met with the Nationals do not have Washington ties, according to those familiar with the process.