Another fielding gaffe, more injuries as Red Sox outclassed by Yankees again

New York made it two wins in as many days in Boston, beating the Red Sox, 12-5. The majors’ best team scored in seven innings and added two more home runs to their league-leading total, rolling despite starter Nestor Cortes not finishing the fourth inning and the Red Sox piling up 13 hits.

But it was only because Jackie Bradley Jr., making his first career appearance as a pitcher and touching 90 miles per hour, struck out DJ LeMahieu and got to two strikes on Aaron Judge before walking the slugger.

It proved more of a game than it seemed it would be when the Yankees led by four just five batters in at Fenway Park. And it featured the Fenway crowd on its feet in the ninth inning.

Ten of those came from three players. Rob Refsnyder went 4 for 5 against the team he broke in with. Christian Vázquez had three hits, including a two-run double in the first, as did J.D. Martinez.

Just a night after Franchy Cordero lost a pop up at first base, which cost the Red Sox a run and ultimately the first game of a four-game set, Christian Arroyo stood in right field with his hands in the air.

With two on and one out in the third inning, the Sox trailing New York, 5-2, Joey Gallo skied a towering fly ball to Arroyo off Sox starter Connor Seabold. It was certainly catchable, with Arroyo for a split second looking as if he would easily record the second out.

That changed rapidly. Arroyo threw his hands in the air, standing as still as the Carl Yastrzemski statue outside of Fenway Park, staring helplessly toward his infielders. He couldn’t see the ball.

When it finally landed near the warning track, Arroyo wasn’t anywhere near it. Two runs scored, though the second out was still recorded when Gallo took his shot at an inside-the-park homer and was thrown out at the plate. It all highlighted another evening in which a player playing out of position — Cordero, an outfielder, and Arroyo, an infielder — cost the Red Sox dearly.

The game’s outcome didn’t hinge on that Arroyo play, though the Red Sox offense made what was once a 9-2 game interesting. Both Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec homered in the fourth off Cortes, slimming the Yankees’ margin to five runs. Cortes, who came in with a 2.44 ERA, lasted just 3⅔ innings.

Xander Bogaerts’s RBI ground out in the sixth narrowed the Yankee lead to 9-5, but when it mattered most, the Red Sox just didn’t have enough. Not against this Yankees team.

The Red Sox loaded the bases twice, and both times they came up empty. In that fourth inning, Christian Vázquez struck out swinging against reliever Miguel Castro. (It got even more sour when Rafael Devers was removed from the game with lower back pain, an injury that began nagging him in Chicago last week and contributed to him missing two games against the Rays.)

In the sixth, with Story representing the tying run, he popped out to Gleyber Torres at second.

Seabold left injured as well, just after the Gallo fly, with right forearm extensor tightness. The damage had been done, via his forgettable line of 2⅔ innings, nine hits and seven runs, including a three-run homer by Josh Donaldson in the first.

In that top of the first, after the Yankees bodied Seabold for four runs, he got Jose Trevino to pop out and started walking toward the Sox dugout. Seabold thought it was the third out of the inning, but it was just the second.

He was out of sorts. And his position players, some of them, remain out of position.

