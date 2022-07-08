Boston College’s Charlotte North named ACC Female Athlete of the Year for second straight year

Boston College lacrosse star Charlotte North earned her second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Female Athlete of the Year award on Friday, the conference announced.

North secured 27 votes to become the fifth woman to win the Mary Garber Award in back-to-back years during its 32 years of existence. She is the first to do so since Duke basketball player Alana Beard won in 2003 and 2004.

“I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to be named the ACC Female Athlete of the Year,” North said. “To earn this award in a very competitive conference with all of the excellent and inspiring athletes is a dream come true. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for always supporting me, pushing and making me a better person and player. This is because of them. I couldn’t be more happy to have played here and be a part of the BC family and community. Thank you!”