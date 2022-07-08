Boston College’s Charlotte North named ACC Female Athlete of the Year for second straight year

Boston College lacrosse star Charlotte North earned her second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Female Athlete of the Year award on Friday, the conference announced.
North secured 27 votes to become the fifth woman to win the Mary Garber Award in back-to-back years during its 32 years of existence. She is the first to do so since Duke basketball player Alana Beard won in 2003 and 2004.
“I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to be named the ACC Female Athlete of the Year,” North said. “To earn this award in a very competitive conference with all of the excellent and inspiring athletes is a dream come true. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for always supporting me, pushing and making me a better person and player. This is because of them. I couldn’t be more happy to have played here and be a part of the BC family and community. Thank you!”
The graduate student attack finished as the NCAA’s career leader in goals (358) and led the Eagles to a fifth consecutive national championship appearance. She racked up 92 goals, 115 points, and 139 draw controls in her final season.
“We couldn’t be more proud of Charlotte being named the ACC Female Athlete of the Year,” coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. “She is the embodiment of what a student-athlete should be, and has been the face of lacrosse since she stepped on campus. To see her win this award for the second time in a conference full of outstanding athletes is incredible.”
North is competing in the 2022 World Lacrosse Championships with Team USA, which plays in the final against Canada on Saturday.
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett won the ACC’s Male Athlete of the Year award.