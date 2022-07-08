Cameron Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by three

The Scottish Open is the first time the PGA Tour is co-sanctioning a European tour event, and it led to the strongest field in tournament history, featuring 14 of the top 15 players in the world ranking. Tringale won't have to contend with half of them.

Tringale stayed on track after making four straight bogeys around the turn and finished with three pars for a 2-over-par 72. He had a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland (72) and Doug Ghim, whose 69 raised hopes he could earn one of three spots available for the British Open.

Cameron Tringale finally saw The Renaissance Club in windy weather and held his own Friday to stay three shots ahead in the Scottish Open as he tries to win for the first time in his 13th year on the PGA Tour.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, was among seven of those players who can get an early start on the Old Course at St. Andrews. They all missed the cut.

Most of them got caught on the bad end of the draw. There was only a wee breeze Thursday morning when Tringale opened with a 61 and Woodland shot 64. By the afternoon, the wind was gusting to 30 mph, and the difference was just over three shots.

Friday gave a steady dose of strong wind, typical for these parts and still playable considering the design of the links-like course that allows for the ball to be played along the ground.

Scheffler (72) was on the good side of the draw and got a taste of quirky bounces, finding pot bunkers and other trouble that kept him from making up ground. PGA champion Justin Thomas had a 77 and missed the cut by seven shots. He got the bad end of the draw.

Xander Schauffele and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick also got the bad end but made it through just fine. Schauffele started his day with a big wind at his back, 225 yards to the pin and an 8-iron in his hand. He was trying to figure out how short to land it, and he judged it well. It rolled out to 15 feet for an eagle, and while the round wasn’t flawless, his 65 was the best of the day.

Coming off a win at the Travelers Championship, the Olympic gold medalist was in a tie for fourth, three shots behind.

Fitzpatrick was even stronger. He was 6 under for the day without a bogey on his card until dropping shots on each of the last two holes. His 66 also left him three back.

The difference in rounds?

“Massive,” Fitzpatrick said, knowing full well the scoring average for the Thursday afternoon wave was 3.2 strokes higher. “That's obviously a large amount and to be honest, I feel like the wind sort of got calm as we started this morning. I think it’s safe to say we got the worst half of the draw.”

Also three shots behind were Kurt Kitayama (71) and Jordan Smith, whose 69 featured an ace that made him and his caddie happy. Smith hit 6-iron from 186 yards that rolled into the cup on the par-3 17th. Title sponsor Genesis awarded him an electrified GV70 SUV, while caddie Sam Matton received an all-electric GV60.

The only problem is figuring how to get them home because both have cars this week. That was the least of their worries. Still to come is a weekend of more wind and a dozen players separated by five shots.

Senior Players Championship — Steven Alker shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 for a share of the second-round lead at Akron, Ohio with Joe Durant, Tim Petrovic, and Alex Cejka.

A three-time winner this season and the Charles Schwab Cup points leader, Alker had three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16 on his first nine and added another on the par-5 second on Firestone’s South Course.

Alker won the Senior PGA Championship in late May in Michigan for his first senior major victory.

The leaders were at 6-under 134.

Defending champion Steve Stricker had a bogey-free 65 to join Ernie Els (68), Woody Austin (66), and David Toms (69) at 5 under.

Daniel Berger has withdrawn from the British Open next week at St. Andrews because of a back injury.

Berger last week withdrew from the John Deere Classic.

He was replaced in the field by Sahith Theegala, the PGA Tour rookie who has had three close calls at winning this year, most recently at the Travelers. While he made double bogey on the final hole, his runner-up finish and a tie for 16th last week at the John Deere Classic moved him to No. 62 in the world.

