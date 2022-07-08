Rafael Devers, Connor Seabold leave Friday’s Red Sox game with injuries

Red Sox starter Connor Seabold left Friday’s game against the Yankees in the top of the third inning with what the team termed right forearm extensor tightness.
With two outs and the Sox trailing, 7-2, the righthander tossed back-to-back balls to DJ LeMahieu. It was then that the training staff and manager Alex Cora came out to the mound and removed Seabold.
For the second time in three starts, Seabold allowed seven runs (all earned) on nine hits, which included a three-run homer by Josh Donaldson in the first inning. Seabold was recalled Friday from Triple A Worcester to take the place of Michael Wacha, who was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Of greater concern, third baseman Rafael Devers was removed after the fourth inning with lower back pain. The third baseman, who missed two games this week with back and hamstring tightness, was seen wincing and grabbing his lower back at the plate, in the field, and again in the dugout.
Devers was late on his swing against Yankees starter Nestor Cortes, going 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. Devers was named an All-Star starter for the second straight year earlier Friday.
Christian Arroyo, who was in right field, moved to third to replace Devers, with Franchy Cordero taking over in right.
