Game 84: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After a solid month of June in which the Red Sox went 20-6 and surged into contention for a playoff spot, they’ve cooled off in July. The Red Sox have won just two of seven games this month.
On Thursday, Rafael Devers did his part with a pair of home runs, but the Yankees held off the Red Sox to take the first game of the four-game set at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox will turn to righthander Connor Seabold to start Friday’s game because scheduled starter Michael Wacha is not ready to return from an arm issue.
Here’s a preview:
Lineups
YANKEES (60-23): TBA
Pitching: LHP Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.44 ERA)
RED SOX (45-38): TBA
Pitching: RHP Connor Seabold (0-1, 8.31 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: Amazon, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Seabold: Has not faced any New York batters
Red Sox vs. Cortes: Christian Arroyo 0-1, Xander Bogaerts 1-7, Jackie Bradley Jr. 2-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-3, Rafael Devers 2-6, Jarren Duran 1-1, J.D. Martinez 0-5, Kevin Plawecki 2-2, Rob Refsnyder 1-3, Alex Verdugo 0-1, Christian Vázquez 2-5
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 11-13 in one-run games this season.
Notes: The Yankees became the first team to 60 wins with their victory on Thursday ... Cortes will make his second career start against the Red Sox. In seven overall appearances vs. Boston, he has no decisions and an 8.16 ERA ... Cortes is coming off a Saturday win at Cleveland in which he struck out six across six innings of three-hit, one-run ball. It was his first victory since June 15 ... Seabold has three major league appearances (all starts), but none against the Yankees. He had a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox last September, lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on June 27 and then had a no-decision against the Cubs on Sunday, when he gave up one run in four innings ... Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (back soreness) and center fielder/designated hitter Aaron Judge (lower-body soreness) were both out of Thursday’s lineup. Yankees manager Aaron Boone hopes Judge will be able to return on Friday.
