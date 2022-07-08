Game 84: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After a solid month of June in which the Red Sox went 20-6 and surged into contention for a playoff spot, they’ve cooled off in July. The Red Sox have won just two of seven games this month.

On Thursday, Rafael Devers did his part with a pair of home runs, but the Yankees held off the Red Sox to take the first game of the four-game set at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will turn to righthander Connor Seabold to start Friday’s game because scheduled starter Michael Wacha is not ready to return from an arm issue.