Goaltender carousel continues spinning on Day 2 of NHL Draft

“I jumped in,” MacLellan said. “I jumped into the fire. Probably not the smartest thing, right?”

It didn’t matter. He made a move anyway to trade a goalie and create a void in net.

When Brian MacLellan declared his intention to change up the Capitals’ goaltending situation, the seasoned general manager knew he was joining a crowded market given how many teams already had the same need.

Certainly not the cheapest thing. The goalie carousel kept spinning on the second day of the NHL Draft, with MacLellan trading Vitek Vanecek to the Devils and the Red Wings acquiring and signing Ville Husso from the Blues.

Those moves were half of four completed Friday involving NHL players. The Flyers also got polarizing defenseman Anthony DeAngelo from the Hurricanes for three high draft picks and the Sharks sent a pick and a prospect to the Predators for forward Luke Kunin. But the wheels in motion for goaltenders dominated the conversation and will continue to with free agency opening Wednesday.

“If you line it up and you look and kind of pay attention to what teams are thinking, it’s a little chaotic and scrambly,” MacLellan said. “You’ve got to be constantly monitoring it and seeing what’s happening.”

Things started happening Friday morning even before the start of the second round, with St. Louis trading Husso’s rights for the 73rd pick and Washington sending Vanecek and No. 46 to New Jersey for picks 37 and 70.

The domino effect started Thursday when the Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche got from the Rangers. That move ensured playoff starter Darcy Kuemper would hit the open market.

There’s no shortage of teams interested in Kuemper and other goaltenders available by trade or in free agency.

The Hurricanes didn’t panic when it became clear they were having difficulties re-signing DeAngelo. They instead got the 101st pick, a third-rounder next year, and a second in 2024 from the Flyers.

“We had teams that were interested,” GM Don Waddell said, “so we did our best to maximize the return value.”

Philadelphia paid a hefty price because it was able to agree to terms on a $10 million, two-year deal with DeAngelo, an offensively skilled right-shot defenseman who put up 51 points in 64 games last season.

Three Russians taken in first round

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek provided a simple answer regarding his decision to select defenseman Pavel Mintyukov 10th amid increasing concerns over Russian-born prospects’ availability to play in North America because of issues stemming from the war in Ukraine.

“The talent is undeniable,” Verbeek said Thursday night. “We’re looking to get our franchise going in the right direction, towards winning the Stanley Cup, and we think this player is really going to help us get there.”

Verbeek wasn’t alone in his thinking on a night three Russians were selected among the 32 picks.

The Capitals choose forward Ivan Miroshnichenko 20th, followed by the Wild taking right wing Danila Yurov four picks later.

All three attended the draft and were projected to go in the first round, though questions were raised as to whether their draft stock might fall because of travel restrictions in and out of Russia and Belarus and the lack of a transfer agreement between the NHL and Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League.

Advertisement

Flames keep talking to Gaudreau

MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau could hit the free agent market Wednesday, barring the Flames getting a last-minute deal done with the winger coming off a career year. GM Brad Treliving said he continues to talk to his agent in the hopes of keeping Gaudreau.

“Both sides are focused on trying to get a deal,” Treliving said. “These things take time. Johnny’s a really good player. There’s going to be a lot of attention. I think it’s real genuine on both sides to try and get a deal done.”

Gaudreau set career highs with 40 goals, 75 assists and 115 points in helping Calgary win the Pacific Division. He finished fourth in Hart Trophy voting as league MVP and could sign the richest free agent contract this year if he doesn’t return to the Flames.

USA Hockey shines

A total of 14 players from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program were selected — nine more than the next-closest amateur club. The Flyers took two with their top picks: Cutter Gautheir fifth and Devin Kaplan 69th.

“Every year it continues to amaze me how many players they produce,” Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said. “The whole development model they have is excellent. There’s a lot of highly driven and motivated kids that play for the program, so I think they push each other and challenge each other.”