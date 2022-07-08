NHL Draft 2022: Four Bay Staters selected in second and third rounds

After no native Massachusetts players were selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the wait would not be long to hear the first Bay Stater to go off the board.

Bridgewater’s Cam Lund was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the second pick of the second round on Friday. After playing for Cushing Academy, Lund spent last season with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, tallying 25 goals and 25 assists in 62 games last season.

He will be a freshman at Northeastern next season, joining Westwood’s Jack Hughes, who was taken later in the round, 51st overall, by the Los Angeles Kings. Hughes, who spent two years at USA Hockey’s NTDP prior to enrolling at Northeastern, will be a sophomore next season, having posted seven goals and nine assists as a freshman.