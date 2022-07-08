Poor pitching, from both veterans and needed youngsters, at core of Red Sox skid

For weeks, there have been temporary lockers set up in the middle of the clubhouse for all the pitchers they’ve had to call up from Triple A Worcester to fill the gaps. The Sox have made roster moves on six of the last seven days. All involved pitchers.

Alex Cora spent 8 minutes and 52 seconds taking questions from reporters before Friday night’s game against the Yankees. All but 30 seconds was spent discussing issues with the pitching staff. There’s a lot of ground to cover these days.

Meanwhile, they still don’t have a starter listed for Saturday night’s game. All they know for sure is rookie righthander Kutter Crawford will pitch one way or another, either as the starter or following an opener.

Globe colleague Alex Speier did some research. This is the first series against the Yankees since 2015 that the Sox have started two pitchers under the age of 26. If you take out the times the Sox were in last place, you have to go back to 2008, when the two young pitchers were Justin Masterson and Jon Lester.

These young pitchers could one day be mainstays, but they’re not ready for the Yankees.

Eovaldi, Hill, and Wacha are responsible for 49.6 percent of the innings thrown by Sox starters this season. The farm system is deeper in pitching talent than it has been in years, but replacing three starters at the same time has been too much to ask.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s part of 162 [games]-plus,” Cora said. “That’s the way I see it. They’re not going to feel sorry for us. Tampa is not going to feel sorry for us. The Cubs are not going to feel sorry for us. We’ve just got to keep going out there and play.

“One of the things that we have to do, regardless of who’s on the mound, we’ve got to throw strikes. It’s not only the kids, it’s been veterans that haven’t done the job either.”

The statistics confirm that. The Sox swept a three-game series at Cleveland from June 24-26. That gave them the third-best record in the American League. The Sox dropped seven of the next 10 games. Their pitchers had a 4.85 ERA in those games — 6.70 for the starters.

The offense has dropped off, too. But it comes back to poor pitching.

The walks are what aggravate Cora, and rightly so. Rookie Josh Winckowski walked struggling Joey Gallo to lead off the third inning on Thursday night, then pitched around Giancarlo Stanton to load the bases with two outs. That forced Winckowski to throw a strike to Josh Donaldson, and he buried it in the center-field seats for a grand slam. It was the pivotal swing in a 6-5 loss.

“We’ve been walking too many people. Regardless of the lineup it doesn’t matter,” Cora said. “We’ve been preaching strike one and it hasn’t happened.”

Another rookie, Connor Seabold, threw strikes on Friday and one of them was drilled into the Monster Seats by Donaldson for a first-inning, three-run homer.

Is there any good news? Maybe. The pre-game briefing on Friday included the news that Sale would be activated from the injured list to start Tuesday’s game at Tampa Bay.

Sale has missed approximately 59 starts since agreeing to a five-year, $145 million extension before the 2019 season. Putting the rotation on his shoulders in the second half would do a lot to atone for that.

Eovaldi is scheduled to pitch in a minor league game on Monday and it’s possible he could be in the rotation in New York next weekend. There’s also hope that Wacha’s time on the injured list will be brief. If the Sox can stay afloat, a rotation of Sale, Eovaldi, Wacha, Hill, and Nick Pivetta would be competitive.

For now, it’s a lot of questions and not many good answers.

