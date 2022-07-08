Red Sox may have ace Gerrit Cole’s number but they could be in for a long weekend against Yankees

With Judge watching from the dugout, the Yankees beat the Sox, 6-5, before a crowd of 36,876, the largest of the season at Fenway Park.

So confident are the Yankees that manager Aaron Boone gave Aaron Judge the night off against the Red Sox on Thursday because of the dreaded lower-body soreness.

It’s not exactly a bold statement to say the Yankees are going to win the American League East. They’re 60-23 and their closest competitor, the Tampa Bay Rays, are 14½ games behind.

But once the playoffs start, it won’t matter if the Yankees won 100, 110 or even 115 games. They’ll have to prove themselves all over again, especially if they draw the Red Sox at some point.

Advertisement

Counting the Wild Card Game last fall, ace righthander Gerrit Cole has started nine games against the Sox since joining the Yankees in 2020. He has a 5.27 ERA and has allowed 41 hits over 41 innings, nine of them home runs.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Cole had a 5-0 lead on Thursday before Rafael Devers belted a two-run homer to right field in the third inning and three-run shot to center in the fifth.

Devers is 6 for 23 against Cole in his career with six home runs and 15 RBIs.

“I’m open to suggestions,” Cole said when asked about facing Devers.

Cole also has a 5.85 ERA in eight career starts at Fenway including the playoff game last season. If the Red Sox can make their way to the postseason, they won’t be cowed by a matchup against the Yankees.

But that’s a question that defies predictions. After fighting to get back into contention for a playoff spot, the Sox have lost three straight and seven of 10.

They are 9-19 against teams in the division, getting outscored by 29 runs.

Rookie Josh Winckowski allowed five walks Thursday, three ahead of a grand slam by Josh Donaldson in the third inning. He gave up six runs.

Advertisement

What proved to be the winning run came in the fifth inning when Franchy Cordero fanned on a two-out popup between the mound and first base. It was a routine play he didn’t come close to making.

With Bobby Dalbec hitting .208, Cordero has made 31 starts at first base. He’s a defensive liability but the Sox believe in his potential at the plate.

It could be a long weekend. With Michael Wacha likely to go on the injured list, Connor Seabold gets the start Friday night. On Saturday, the Sox hope to use Kutter Crawford for four or five innings, either as a starter or following an opener.

Three consecutive rookies facing the Yankees is not ideal, especially with New York having Nestor Cortes set for Friday and Jordan Montgomery for Saturday.

Devers turned the game around Thursday, reaching down to crush a slider in the third inning then hammering a changeup in the fifth.

The Red Sox put the tying run on base twice but didn’t get another hit as Wandy Peralta, Michael King and the otherworldly Clay Holmes retired nine of 10 to finish the game.

Devers has 19 homers, 51 RBIs and a .985 OPS. That he doesn’t also have a lengthy contract extension at this stage of his career is something the Red Sox should be working feverishly to correct.

Those statistics aren’t a spike. That’s who he is. Last July 23, Devers also hit successive two-run and three-run homers against the Yankees at Fenway. The first was off Cole.

Advertisement

“He’s that good,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Raffy is a good player. Hopefully he’ll start in Dodger Stadium in a few weeks [in the All-Star Game].”

Devers wasn’t interested in talking about his home runs after the game.

“I can’t feel happy about tonight because we lost. That’s something that goes beyond everything else. I feel bad about tonight,” he said via an interpreter.”

That’s the right attitude for a Red Sox player to have after a loss against the Yankees. If the teams meet in October, the Sox will have confidence. But they have to get there first.





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.