Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan among semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In an announcement on Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the 54-person list of semifinalists to potentially be enshrined in 2023.
Among those listed are Patriots owner Robert Kraft, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, and former general manager Francis “Bucko” Kilroy.
Kraft, who has been owner and CEO of the Patriots since 1994 and has overseen the team’s 21st century dynasty, was listed in the “coach/contributor” category. After New England hosted just one home playoff game in team history prior to Kraft’s ownership, the Patriots have since played in 10 Super Bowls and won six.
If he is elected, Kraft would become the 16th owner in the Hall of Fame.
Morgan, who played for the Patriots from 1977 to 1989 and averaged 19.2 yards per catch, was listed under the “seniors” player category. He made four Pro Bowls, all with New England. He remains the team’s career leader in receiving yards (10,352).
Kilroy was a six-time All-Pro guard during a lengthy playing career with the Eagles. After retiring, he became first an assistant coach and then a scout for several teams. He served as Patriots general manager from 1979-1982 and team vice president from 1983-1993. Kilroy was also nominated in the coach/contributor category.
The next step in the process comes on July 27, when the Hall of Fame selection committees narrows the list from 54 to 24.