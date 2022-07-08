Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan among semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In an announcement on Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the 54-person list of semifinalists to potentially be enshrined in 2023.

Among those listed are Patriots owner Robert Kraft, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, and former general manager Francis “Bucko” Kilroy.

Kraft, who has been owner and CEO of the Patriots since 1994 and has overseen the team’s 21st century dynasty, was listed in the “coach/contributor” category. After New England hosted just one home playoff game in team history prior to Kraft’s ownership, the Patriots have since played in 10 Super Bowls and won six.