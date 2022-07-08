We’re a long way from the good old days of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, and other thoughts

This came one day after the Sox beat the Rays in a July 4 “bullpen” game, as Austin Davis, Kutter Crawford, and John Schreiber shut down Tampa.

When the Red Sox took the field to face the Rays Tuesday, Boston’s starting outfield featured Rob Refsnyder in left, rookie Jarren Duran in center, and Franchy Cordero in right.

Welcome to Chaim Bloom World, featuring a conga line of faceless, interchangeable, low-salary ballplayers wearing Red Sox uniforms. The Sox’ goal appears to be “out-Raying” the Rays, which is why beating Tampa in a bullpen game on Independence Day was the ultimate achievement in the eyes of the Bloominati. Tampa, after all, invented the bullpen game.

When Bloom was hired three years ago, his first directive was to trade homegrown MVP Mookie Betts. Now that Mookie is making big bucks and winning World Series in Los Angeles, it looks like Sox homegrown All Star shortstop/two-time World Series champ Xander Bogaerts will be next to leave Fenway. Meanwhile, there is little indication that the Sox are close to inking Rafael Devers to a longterm extension (Good call here, Chaim).

Boston’s drain of high-priced talent could be accelerated before the start of next season as Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Christian Vazquez will be free to leave. Since Dave Dombrowski was fired three summers ago, the Sox’ unofficial mission is to win enough games to qualify for the diluted playoffs while spending much less than in the 2018 championship days. It’s the illusion of contention as the Sox race to the Big Middle and their stars go elsewhere to get their money. The Fool’s Gold Sox went into the weekend with a 9-19 record against the AL East, having lost eight of eight series against teams in their division.

I thought about this Wednesday when the great Fred Lynn tweeted a photo of Red Sox and Yankee logos, along with the message, “Wheels up! Headed to the showdown. See you there!’’

Ah ... good times. Remember when Lynn patrolled the Fenway outfield with Jim Rice and Dwight Evans? Two of those three guys were American League MVPs and there’s a chance Evans winds up in Cooperstown with Rice. Every day from 1939 to 1988, the Sox had a Hall of Famer playing left field. Ted Williams. Carl Yastrzemski. Then Rice. That’s fifty seasons. When Mike Greenwell replaced Rice, he was runner-up for AL MVP in 1988.

Fast forward to the golden summer of 2004 when you watched Manny Ramirez, Johnny Damon, and Trot Nixon every day. As recently as three years ago, we thought the Sox outfield would be set forever with Betts, Bradley, and hotshot Andrew Benintendi.

Now you come to Fenway to see Sox-Yankees and you get Josh Winckowski (part of the Benintendi giveaway) vs. New York’s $324 million pitcher, Gerrit Cole, in the series opener. The Sox have Connor Seabold scheduled for the second game and TBD for the third game of the series.

Remember when the Sox would have Dennis Eckersley, Luis Tiant, Mike Torrez, and Bill Lee lined up to face the Yanks? Oh, and it hurts a little to see the Sox play against a team that actually takes the bullpen seriously.

• QUIZ: Name the six MLB hitters with the most career grand slams (answer below — feel free to stop at five. NO ONE would get the last one except members of his immediate family).

• The death of James Caan Thursday brought to mind thoughts of Caan playing Brian Piccolo in the film “Brian’s Song.” We can top that. If you listen carefully, you will note that when Sonny Corleone is driving to his assassination at the toll booths in “The Godfather,” he is listening to Game 3 of the 1951 Dodgers-Giants playoff game – the Bobby Thompson “Giants Win The Pennant!” game.

• Can we please not hear the nonsense that it’s OK for Chris Sale to damage Polar Park because, well, you know ... he’s such an intense competitor? The Red Sox continue to go to any lengths to protect and defend their erstwhile ace.

• Brayan Bello, say hello to Juan Bustabad.

• The NCAA’s conference chaos feels like another blow to Boston College athletics. I worry about BC being on the outside looking in when all new realignments are in place. Now that UCLA and USC are headed to the Big Ten, North Carolina and Florida State are expected to be targets of the Big Ten which would further weaken the ACC.

Who’ll be surprised if Clemson drops the ACC for the SEC? What about Pitt? NC State? Miami? (gulp) Maybe BC should try to align with Wake Forest, Tulane, Duke, Vanderbilt, and some of the military academies in a conference that could still have a whiff of academic integrity. Meanwhile, there must be some interesting conversations going on in South Bend (Notre Dame) and Palo Alto (Stanford).

• Spent a few days in Michigan this week and watched a Tigers game at family-friendly Comerica Park. A Kody Clemens moonshot (his third career homer) landed just a few rows in front of our group in the right field bleachers as the Tigers swept Terry Francona’s Guardians four straight.

Word on Eduardo Rodriguez is not encouraging. E-Rod walked out on the Tigers because of a personal matter and, according to Detroit general manager Al Avila, “We’ve reached out, but obviously he hasn’t reached out back. We’re just kind of waiting it out.” Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers last winter.

• With a half season in the books, how are we feeling about Trevor Story? He’s certainly doing the job at second base and he’s picked up RBIs in bushels during short power surges, but in two-thirds of the games Story’s been a righty-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. strikeout machine. If Story is here to replace Bogaerts at short, it’s another downgrade in the name of “value.”

Trevor Story dives to make a catch at second on Thursday night. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

• The Buffao Bills expect to have their new stadium ready for the 2026 NFL season.

• Mike Grier – son of former Patriots personnel guy Bobby Grier – is now GM of the San Jose Sharks. For those who may not remember, Bobby Grier was part of the front office coup when the Pats selected Ohio State wideout Terry Glenn instead of the offensive lineman Bill Parcells wanted (the immortal Tony Brackens) with the first pick of the 1996 NFL draft. The betrayal provoked Parcells to leave for the Jets.

• Fort Myers political candidate Mike Greenwell (he’s running for Lee County commissioner) is still annoyed that he was denied the 1988 AL MVP when he finished second to renown cheater Jose Canseco. It turns out Greenie can buy Canseco’s award at auction if he does a Google search and comes up with about $25 grand.

• Future Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning figures to be the first $5 million NIL athlete.

• WNBA salaries are what they are because professional sports is about supply and demand. And television revenues. A lot of us would rather watch women’s tennis than men’s tennis. NCAA college softball is in some ways a better product than the men’s college World Series. Professional athletes’ salaries are not sexist or unfair. They are a result of how many people want to watch the product.

• Former Sox CEO Larry Lucchino was enshrined in the Padres Hall of Fame Thursday. Lucchino is already in the Sox HOF, but never got the call from the petty Orioles, even after he built Camden Yards – the park that forever changed the way all baseball parks are built.

• The Red Sox’ annual Run to Home Base (July 30 this year) to support veterans is one of the best initiatives in the history of the Boston baseball franchise.

• The Boston College sports community suffered an enormous loss Tuesday with the passing of 91-year-old Eddie Miller, who played outfield for the Eagles, graduated in 1957, and served the college until his dying day. Miller was director of sports information for four decades and his name adorns the press box at Alumni Field along with Reid Oslin. Miller’s wake is Monday from 4-7 at Dolan Funeral Home in Milton and the funeral will be Tuesday at Saint Agatha’s in Milton at 10:30 a.m. Miller is survived by nine children, 23 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

• Quiz answer: 1. Alex Rodriguez (25); 2. Lou Gehrig (23); 3. Manny Ramirez (21); 4. Eddie Murray (19); 5. (tie) Willie McCovey and Robin Ventura (18).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist.