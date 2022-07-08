Boris Johnson quits amid latest scandal, a messy end to a messy tenure

Johnson insisted even Wednesday night that he would fight to remain in power. But only hours later, he gave way, overwhelmed by a mutiny in his Cabinet, a wave of government resignations and a devastating loss of party support — all prompted by his handling of the latest scandal to engulf his leadership.

LONDON — Bowing to intense pressure from his own party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain said Thursday that he would step down, ending a stormy three-year tenure that was marked by a landslide election victory and a successful drive to pull Britain out of the European Union, but collapsed under the weight of relentless scandals.

Advertisement

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader,” Johnson said in a brief midday appearance outside 10 Downing St.

The decision capped a dizzying 48 hours in British politics that began Tuesday evening with the unexpected resignations of two of the highest-ranking Cabinet ministers, followed by dozens of resignations of other ministers and officials all day Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Whoever takes over as prime minister will inherit a daunting set of challenges, with double-digit inflation, mushrooming labor unrest and the specter of a recession. Britain shares those problems with other advanced economies, but there is evidence that Brexit has imposed an extra burden on its economy.

And even with Johnson’s announcement, the fight over his status may not be finished. He said he would remain in his post until a new party leader was in place, a process that could take several months.

But some Conservatives argued that Johnson should not be allowed to stay, even as a caretaker figure.

The tensions underscore just how much resentment Johnson has stored up within the party, after months of embarrassing headlines about illicit parties held at Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic, and sexual misconduct and bullying charges against a Conservative lawmaker promoted by Johnson.

Advertisement

Johnson said he expected the timetable for his departure and the selection of a successor to be decided Monday by the 1922 Committee, the powerful body that represents Conservative Party backbench lawmakers.

Among potential candidates are the two former Cabinet ministers whose bombshell resignations Tuesday touched off the cascade of departures: Rishi Sunak, who was chancellor of the exchequer, and Sajid Javid, who was the health secretary.