No gorings but 6 injured in second Pamplona bull run in Spain

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities reported no gorings Friday during the second San Fermin Festival bull run in the Spanish city of Pamplona, though six people were taken to the hospital with injuries, the Red Cross said.

The running of the bulls, which lasted three minutes and 10 seconds, produced some hairy moments as runners slipped or tripped and fell while the bulls charged down the narrow streets of the event route.

The bulls at times broke into separate groups, and one of them trailed behind the rest, making the course extra unpredictable for runners trying to scamper out of their way. The lagging bull initially refused to be corralled at the end of the run.