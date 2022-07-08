Shinzo Abe is assassinated with a homemade gun, shocking a nation

Until the assassination at the campaign stop Friday, the public and Japanese news media had largely ignored the parliamentary election scheduled for Sunday, when Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party was expected to sail to victory.

Less than six hours later, Abe, the longest serving leader in Japan’s postwar history, was dead at age 67.

TOKYO — Shinzo Abe, Japan’s most influential former prime minister, was stumping on behalf of a junior politician from his party near a train station in Japan’s old capital city of Nara on Friday morning when he collapsed, bleeding, on the street. He was shot in the neck, doctors said, by a gunman who later admitted he had come to kill him.

Now the party will have to move forward in the polls without the man who guided its agenda for the last decade and had the power to anoint future leaders even after he left the prime minister’s office.

Fumio Kishida, the current prime minister, who rushed back to Tokyo from campaigning in northern Japan when he heard the news, called the assassination “an act of cowardly barbarism” in remarks to reporters after doctors from Nara Medical University Hospital announced Abe’s death. Vowing to go through with “a free and fair election that is the basis of democracy” Sunday, Kishida said “to lose a towering politician who left behind enormous accomplishments in various areas is truly regrettable.”

The shooting comes at a pivotal moment for Japan, as it is trying to stake out a stronger leadership position in the region in the face of mounting threats from its neighbors in China and North Korea. And with images of extreme violence from Ukraine and the United States playing out on screens in Japan, the public is unsettled by the possibility that the nation they assumed was safe may not be after all.

Shortly after the shooting at 11:30 Friday morning, police chased down and arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, at the scene. He has been charged with murder. Police officials said he used a “homemade” gun and confessed that he had intended to kill Abe because he believed the former prime minister to have some association with a group against which Yamagami held “a grudge.”

In a news briefing Friday night, police officials from the Nara prefectural office said Yamagami had made the double-barreled gun, about 16 inches long and 7 inches wide, and that police had found several similar weapons in his apartment near the site.

Shock waves reverberated across Japan’s political establishment and among a general public unaccustomed to such violent crime, particularly in a country with some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

“I am in complete shock,” said Ayane Kubota, 37, commuting home from work in Tokyo and scrolling through Twitter to catch up on the news Friday evening. “This is so un-Japanese. You never hear about gun violence here. On TV in the United States, you hear about it all the time, but not here.”

Abe’s grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, was attacked in an assassination attempt in 1960 shortly after he resigned as prime minister. He was stabbed six times in the thigh by a member of a small ultranationalist group, but unlike his grandson, he survived.

Condolences poured in from around the globe for Abe, who had forged relationships with world leaders during his nearly eight-year tenure. As a jet-setting diplomat, he worked closely with allies but also reached out to countries like Russia with which Japan had thorny relations. As the United States wavered in its commitment to Asia, Abe cast Japan as the regional leader upholding free trade and the rule of law against an increasingly aggressive China.

President Biden said he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news.”

“This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him,” he added. “Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy.”

Former president Barack Obama tweeted his shock at the assassination of his “friend.” He recalled “moving” visits to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor with Abe in 2016.

Former president Donald Trump, who developed close ties with Abe while in office, put out a message on his social media platform hailing Abe as a “unifier” and a man who “loved and cherished” his nation.

Cellphone videos taken by bystanders at Friday morning’s campaign event showed a man in a gray T-shirt and khaki trousers standing quietly behind Abe as he first began to speak.

Standing on a riser set against a traffic barrier on a street close to a train station in Nara, Abe shook his fist and declaimed into a microphone as he praised Kei Satō, 43, who is running for reelection in the Upper House of Parliament.

Suddenly, people heard two loud bangs like the sound of tires blowing out. Masao Nakanishi, 80, who was standing in front of Abe, said he saw the former prime minister topple onto the street. Cellphone videos shown on NHK, the public broadcaster, showed a man in the gray shirt and khaki trousers, later identified as Yamagami, taking aim at Abe and firing, smoke billowing out from his weapon. Police said Abe looked behind him after the first shot and then was hit by a second blast.

