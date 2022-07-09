Maren Morris does it all at Leader Bank Pavilion

And Morris will deserve it. She’s got country hits like “Rich” and pop hits like “The Middle” and songs like “The Bones” that are both, and Friday’s performance showed that that covers half of what she’s capable of, maybe.

Five years ago, when Maren Morris toured behind her breakout album “Hero,” she headlined the Paradise. For her next album, 2019′s “Girl,” she was selling out the House of Blues. On Friday, March’s “Humble Quest” landed her at the Leader Bank Pavilion. At her current trajectory, Morris’s next pass through town should find her playing TD Garden or Fenway Park. After that, I don’t know, the surface of the moon?

With its chord stabs and liquid guitar leads, “I Wish I Was” was a mid-tempo simmer of regret, while slinky, sexy “RSVP” offered quiet-storm R&B with drum bursts punctuating the seduction. Heavy-footed drums and a sneering guitar drone helped make “Nervous” a rock song that could have just as easily come from Grace Potter. And with just two acoustic guitars and a pedal steel, “Hummingbird” had the clear-lined purity of Appalachian folk. Different moods and styles, all of them, and Morris nailed every one.

Maren Morris performs at Leader Bank Pavilion. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Where Morris was fueled by the fire of hunger back in her club days, on the Pavilion stage it was the power of confidence. On plenty of songs, she was content to insinuate rather than bludgeon, the way a lot of country stars would have. “I Could Use a Love Song” could have been pushed harder (and thus ruined) to make it amphitheater-huge, but she held it back exactly right, just as she did with the unrushed, unpushed “Background Music” and the “Everybody’s Talkin’” gentleness of “Detour.”

That confidence also drove the terrifically anthemic “Girl,” which played like a pocket-sized epic, and the breezy, happy lope of “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” where Morris stood and delivered her vow of devotion matter-of-factly while tapping on a tambourine. And her stronger, robust voice was a good match for Fiona Apple’s more feral snarlings on a fierce cover of “Criminal,” expanding her already-spacious wheelhouse.

Like Kacey Musgraves (who was echoed in the soft and dreamy swirl of “The Furthest Thing”), Morris clearly can’t be constrained by the country scene that birthed her, but unlike Musgraves, she’s not willing to cut ties with it. For Morris, who closed with a rousing “My Church” performed with guitarist Bennett Lewis and singers Rachel Beauregard and Annie Clements in the audience next to the soundboard, it’s just one more world to claim dominion over.

With a tight-jawed baritone grumble, opener Brent Cobb played roots-country with a rock attack, but it seemed to be a sound in search of a song, with the singer and his band working hard to kick up a storm that wouldn’t brew.

MAREN MORRIS

With Brent Cobb. At Leader Bank Pavilion, Friday