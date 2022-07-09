After generations of joy and tragedy, a family says goodbye to Brighton

No, the last thing to go will likely be the three frames hanging on a living room wall, a memorial to her father, Richard Magee, that has claimed this patch of wall for the better part of a half-century, after Magee, and eight other Boston firefighters perished in the Hotel Vendome blaze in 1972 . One frame contains a black-and-white photograph of Magee in his Boston fire uniform; a second frame features a citation honoring his sacrifice, a third displays a medal of valor.

Anne Coughlin on the left with her grandmother Pyrtle Davis Magee, who was born in the house, in the backyard at 40 Waverly with her cousin Donna Magee.

It won’t be the framed depiction of Saint Patrick or the one of the long dead pope, John XXIII. A relative already claimed the illustration of Jesus Christ with a crown of thorns.

The home is slated for the wrecking ball, and Anne Magee Coughlin ponders which piece of decor will be removed last before the walls come down.

“I feel when we take those down, that’s really going to be difficult,” Magee Coughlin, 59, said. “That’s been there for 50 years. When that comes down . . .” Her voice fades away, as if the prospect is unfathomable.

A photo of firefighter Richard Magee, who died in the Hotel Vendome blaze, hangs on a wall of the home along with a citation honoring his sacrifice and a medal of valor. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The Magee clan has inhabited this wood-frame 2-story, 4-bedroom house at 40 Waverly St. in Brighton since it was built in 1910. But time, and market forces, march on without regard for family memories or the birthplace of hometown heroes. The death of the Magee matriarch forced the family to sell their 2,500-square-foot homestead; a developer plans to raze it and build — what else? — condominiums in its place.

It’s a story that’s unfolding in various iterations across the city as Boston’s housing crisis rages unabated. Real estate values have soared in recent years — it’s too early to say whether rising mortgage rates will do anything to cool them — and the Magee house is worth a tidy sum, though the family declined to share the sale price. (Zillow pegs it as just north of a million, the city assesses it at $877,000.) That is another increasingly familiar Boston story: modest homes claiming mansion prices. The closing is scheduled for July 20, the day when the Magee family narrative will depart from this parcel of land. It’s a story of a changing city, and all cities change, but it’s also a story of what is lost to the inexorable march of gentrification. Given the market, building condos within the city limits makes more financial sense than rehabbing a century-old home for the sake of family history.

For the Magees, like so many families, death triggered the denouement. Mary, the matriarch of the family, died last September, passing in her bedroom surrounded by two of her daughters, and her 11-year-old rescue dog Maggie, succeeding in her wish to live out her final days inside the home. In the final years, Mary’s daughter Magee Coughlin, who had moved to New Hampshire for about 20 years, where she raised her own family and served two terms as a state representative, returned to the neighborhood where she grew up to care for her ailing mother.

The Magee clan has inhabited this wood-frame 2-story, 4-bedroom house at at 40 Waverly St. in Brighton since it was built in 1910. The family is selling it to a developer for condos. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

After her death at age 92, Mary Magee’s four living children and some grandchildren inherited the home. In order for one relative to have sole ownership of the property, they’d have to buy out everyone else. None of the relatives have that kind of money, said Magee Coughlin. Additionally, the house needs some work. The foundation is crumbling and Magee Coughlin speculates that it would take a couple hundred thousand dollars for everything to be fixed.

“I wish I could buy it,” said Magee Coughlin. “I bought lottery tickets, thinking maybe, you know . . .”

Still, Magee Coughlin is not looking for sympathy.

“We’re lucky,” she said. “Not everyone gets a sense of place like this. Not everybody gets roots this deep. We have no right to complain. . . . We’re losing a lot but that means we had a lot.”

The talk inevitably turns to a changed neighborhood, one that Magee Coughlin remembers as solidly working class during her formative years. There was a nearby empty lot children would play in known as “the dump.” Home plate for kickball games was the manhole cover in the middle of the street. Her older sister, Maureen Magee King, remembers a time before the Massachusetts Turnpike bisected the neighborhood. A whole street of homes were demolished to make way for it.

Their mother, originally from County Mayo, in the west of Ireland, moved to Boston as a teenager. When she married her husband and moved into the home on Waverly Street in the 1950s, some days she could smell the stench from the nearby slaughterhouse.

It goes without saying it’s a different place now. According to city figures, Brighton, the city’s second largest neighborhood by population, has seen 1,775 new residential units built in the last five years. Just under 350 of those are ownership units, more than 1,400 are rental, and 400 are income-restricted, meaning there is a cap for how much you can earn to live there.

A traditional triple-decker next to a modern condo residence on Hichborn Street in Brighton. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Studded with triple-deckers and home to a substantial college-age population, Brighton forms a western edge of the city. It’s geographically isolated from the rest of Boston, hemmed in by the Charles River to the north, Brookline to the south, and Newton to the west. To the east lies Allston, the Boston neighborhood Brighton is paired with so often that some long-time residents are known to disagree over where one neighborhood begins and the other one ends.

Huge developments have transformed swaths of the neighborhood, including at and around Boston Landing. Like everywhere else in Boston, the housing crunch is real here. In 2020, the Allston-Brighton Community Development Corporation, which at the time owned 500 units in the area, half of which were considered “low-end of low income” housing, reported that its waitlist for housing topped 17,000.

Just across the Pike from the Magee home testaments to the new Boston have risen. Gleaming practice facilities for billion-dollar sports franchises. A new concert venue that sees lines down the block on some nights. A bar where you can buy caprese and avocado toast for $16.

The New Balance building looms over the Brighton neighborhood where Anne Magee Coughlin grew up. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“Progress is wonderful,” Magee Coughlin said. “Boston is, you know, growing and changing and that is absolutely part of life.”

But she also asks if Boston’s powers-that-be spend enough time considering what is being lost.

“The character of our neighborhoods,” she said. “It’s great to have lots of luxury condos and apartments but what about livable neighborhoods where people know each other and people have some history?”

For the Magees, there is a lot of history, good and bad, in this corner of Boston, a short walk from the Charles River. It’s a story Magee Coughlin, who currently works as an administrative assistant at a local school, chronicled in a video montage she made as part of a Harvard Extension School class.

Richard Magee at about 8 years old, circa 1940, standing in the backyard with the house behind him. Anne Coughlin

On their father’s side, someone has lived in Brighton since at least the 1850s, a span of six generations. There were relatives who were among the Boston cops who went on strike in 1919, the country’s first major police strike. Some worked at the Brighton slaughterhouse. It’s not clear if a relative built the Waverly Street house or someone else did. Magee Coughlin’s paternal grandmother was born in this house, and her father grew up here, too. A musician uncle moved in before Magee Coughlin was born and lived there for decades, filling the rooms with the sound of his violin. This was a gathering place for holidays and celebrations. Magee King, the oldest of the six Magee children, got married here. She gestured to where they had the spread of food for the wedding and where the three-piece Irish band sat.

“It was wild,” Magee King, a 70-year-old retired nurse, recalls. “We fit a lot of people in here.”

It’s a home that has had its share of darkness as well. The aftermath of Richard Magee’s death is etched upon his daughters’ memories. Magee Coughlin recalls the priest coming to the house to tell them the horrific news. She remembers the nine caskets of the fallen firefighters at the funeral, the sea of uniformed firefighters waiting in the rain to pay their respects.

Then, more tragedy. The year after their father died, their brother, Michael, who had been diagnosed with bone cancer, passed at the age of 16. He had already undergone a leg amputation weeks before the fire that claimed his father, and the siblings initially believed he would pull through.

“There’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in this house,” said Magee King. “You’re making me cry now. I mean a lot of pain, you know? My father’s death, my brother’s death.”

From then on, their mother raised the family on her own, a magnetic presence who made the home a warm and welcoming place. One of her sons, Richard Jr., would follow his father (and grandfather), into the BFD, over the initial objections of family members, fearful after the Vendome horror. He retired a district chief. Another son, Joseph, became a Boston police officer. He died a decade ago. A third son, Bernard, previously worked at Gillette and now lives in Vermont.

Anne Magee Coughlin still has more packing to do in her childhood home. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

At this moment, weeks before the sale is final, the focus inside the house is on clearing the place out. As Magee Coughlin talks about the process figuring out what is going where and who gets what, a seemingly endless parade of cousins enters the home. “It’s a bit of a clown car,” someone says by explanation. They are coming from a memorial Mass for numerous relatives. The 50th anniversary of the deadly Vendome fire was the previous day, an anniversary that is always difficult for the sisters. But soon, the kitchen is filled with the sounds of hearty laughter.

“I wish our family would have several more generations of memories here,” sighs Magee Coughlin.

Soon after that, she beckons a reporter outside, and points to something her father scrawled on the wall of the cellar stairs decades ago, when he was a child: “Dickie Magee.” She is upset that while they may be able to move everything else, they can’t bring that generations-old piece of graffiti with them.

“Are we ever going to want to drive or walk down this street again?” she asked. “I don’t know. I don’t know if I want to.”

Magee Coughlin walked out of her family home on Waverly Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com.