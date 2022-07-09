Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A least bittern in Richmond on Town Beach Road, and single merlin reports from Lenox and Pittsfield.

Most bird sightings in this season involve breeding activity, although already the first southward-bound shorebirds are on the move, most notably species such as solitary sandpiper, lesser yellowlegs, least sandpiper, and short-billed dowitcher.

Bristol County: Four great shearwaters, a manx shearwater, and two royal terns at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, and a single red crossbill in the Freetown State Forest in Freetown.

Cape Cod: A Pacific loon on Pilgrim Lake and visible from High Head in Truro. At Race Point in Provincetown, an estimated 250 Cory’s shearwaters and a royal tern, and at East Orleans a summering king eider at Nauset Beach. Two black skimmers at Forest Beach in Chatham, two more skimmers at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, and a single skimmer at South Cape Beach in Mashpee. Yellow-crowned night-herons at Fort Hill in Eastham and Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouth, an Acadian flycatcher at the South Sandwich Conservation Area in Sandwich, a worm-eating warbler in the Falmouth Town Forest, and a clay-colored sparrow at the Crane Conservation Area in Falmouth.

Essex County: At Plum Island, a continuing tricolored heron, four yellow-crowned night-herons, a possible brown booby observed sitting on the ocean, a stilt sandpiper, a pectoral sandpiper, a clapper rail, a black tern; at the bridge leading to Plum Island, a calling king rail continues to be heard calling on a regular basis. At Cape Ann off Rockport, a summering harlequin duck and a black guillemot offshore at the Dry Salvages, and at Andrews Point in Rockport, a common murre and three black guillemots.

Franklin County: Two sandhill cranes continuing in Ashfield and a minimum of three red crossbills in the Montague Plains Wildlife Area in Montague.

Hampden County: A short-billed dowitcher at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow, a merlin at the Southwick Wildlife Management Area, and a singing hooded warbler at the Robson Sanctuary in Westfield.

Hampshire County: A least bittern and four marsh wrens in a marsh on Great Road in Hatfield, the continued presence of four sandhill cranes in Worthington, a red-headed woodpecker at Quabbin Park in Ware, two continuing Acadian flycatchers at gate 8 in Pelham at Quabbin Reservoir, two blue grosbeaks at the Honey Pot in Hadley, and 10 red crossbills in Pelham at gate 10 at Quabbin.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two orchard orioles in the Aquinnah area.

Middlesex County: Two common loons at the Fitchburg Reservoir, two yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Townsend, a worm-eating warbler at Dunback Meadow in Lexington, and five grasshopper sparrows tallied on Wilde Road in Shirley.

Nantucket: Eight gadwalls at Coskata, a royal tern at Eel Point, a yellow-crowned night-heron and two brants at Tuckernuck, and an American golden-plover at Muskeget.

Norfolk County: A little blue heron and a Caspian tern in the Squantum marsh, and a black vulture seen in flight over I-95 in Foxborough.

Plymouth County: An American bittern and three sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, and a peregrine falconwas noted in flight in Plymouth.

Suffolk County: A yellow-crowned night-heron at Lewis Lake in Winthrop.

Worcester County: Three common mergansers at the Albee Reservoir in Millville and three glossy ibises and two solitary sandpipers at the High Ridge Wildlife Area in Westminster.

For more information about bird sightings or to report them, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.