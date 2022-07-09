Boston to hold information session for potential artists to work on Copley Square park plan

The City of Boston will host an online question-and-answer session next week for potential applicants to the Copley Square redesign project’s Call to Artists.
The Call to Artists offers opportunities for artists to create new, original public art for Copley Square. The city is looking for artists to be commissioned to create poetry, light projections, paths, and a small sculpture series.
Two question-and-answer sessions will be held Thursday at noon and at 6 p.m. via Zoom so people can learn more about each opportunity and how to apply.
This initiative stems from the City of Boston’s One Boston Resilience Project, which aims to build connectivity and resilience across the city in memory of the Boston Marathon Bombing.
Advertisement
The Call is open to all applicants over 18 years of age with a preference for artists who have experience working with the project’s themes of community solidarity, empathy, and acknowledgement of loss.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.
To submit an application, artists are asked to include a description of their experience, a written proposal, samples of their work, an annotated image list, a preliminary budget, and a diversity and inclusion plan.
For more information on how to apply, visit www.boston.gov.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.