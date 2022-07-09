Boston to hold information session for potential artists to work on Copley Square park plan

The City of Boston will host an online question-and-answer session next week for potential applicants to the Copley Square redesign project’s Call to Artists.

The Call to Artists offers opportunities for artists to create new, original public art for Copley Square. The city is looking for artists to be commissioned to create poetry, light projections, paths, and a small sculpture series.

Two question-and-answer sessions will be held Thursday at noon and at 6 p.m. via Zoom so people can learn more about each opportunity and how to apply.