‘Everybody should stay inside on the Fourth of July’: Amid string of holiday shootings, residents losing hope

Around 2 a.m., a man was shot in the neck on a quiet residential street in Mattapan, not far from where a teenage boy had been shot riding his bike a few hours earlier.

A triple shooting just after midnight on the Fourth of July when a man opened fire near Ashmont Station in Dorchester. A double shooting in the South End soon after. Not 15 minutes later, multiple rounds blasted through the walls of four homes in Hyde Park, striking a woman in the arm as she lay in bed.

Three hours after that, a man was dropped off by a friend at Boston Medical Center in serious condition, with multiple gunshot wounds to the groin.

A day meant for celebration was once again marred by violence, a stark reminder that freedom and safety in certain neighborhoods is far from guaranteed. While summer holidays are known to bring a surge of violence, the string of attacks deepened the frustration in communities of color with the chronic gun violence that has painted their neighborhoods as places to be feared, and left many residents resigned to a belief that true change may never come.

“We do have a decent community around here, I can say that much,” said Tony, 55, who declined to give his last name. “But everybody should stay inside on the Fourth of July. It’s always crazy.”

Tony had arrived at his usual spot outside the Dunkin’ Donuts on Dorchester Avenue just after midnight on July 4. As he chatted with a few friends over drinks, the easy summer night exploded into gunfire.

A tall man in a purple sweat shirt had opened fire on a group of people standing on the sidewalk near Ashmont Station, wounding three in the leg before running away. As the crowd screamed and scattered, Tony did the same.

“I wasn’t looking for faces,” he said. “I just ducked my head and ran for my life.”

Tony wasn’t hurt, but one of his friends wasn’t so lucky. A stray bullet grazed his forehead and as he fell to the ground in the parking lot, shards of shattered glass peppered the wound.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” the man said Wednesday, the open gash above his forehead still raw and ringed with red. “This is my hood, this [expletive] just happens sometimes.”

Boston largely avoided the increase in violence seen in many other American cities during the pandemic, and violent crime in the city fell by 15 percent in 2021, according to Boston police. The city had 198 shooting victims in Boston in 2021, 76 fewer than in 2020 and 14 percent below the city’s five-year average.

But while sections of the city are virtually untouched by violence, shootings are a grim reality in some low-income areas, where the popping of fireworks and gunfire are indistinguishable.

Just before 11 p.m. the night before Independence Day, a man was shot in the back outside Greenville Street in Roxbury, according to police. The alleged shooter, 41-year old Jason Meeks, was arrested several blocks away and brought to Boston Medical Center, bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound on the left side of his face that had soaked his shirt in blood. Meeks was arraigned from his hospital bed Tuesday on charges of illegal firearm possession.

Rikinia Bruton, 47, heard the gunshots from her living room couch but could barely tell them apart from the firecrackers her neighbors were setting off across the street.

“My son said it was just fireworks, but it sure sounded suspicious,” said Bruton, a lifelong Roxbury resident who lives on Mt. Pleasant Avenue. Bruton said gunshots don’t scare her anymore but she worries for her youngest son, who is 15, and the other kids in the neighborhood.

“I try to do things in the park nearby, painting and prayer and community activities, so it won’t attract so much riffraff, but it’s hard to tell if it’s working,” she said. “I’m frightened for the kids, because it’s dangerous for them, but I’m also bothered.”

Bruton said the gang members who live in her neighborhood are “considerate — they know who not to bother.” But in recent years, gang members from other parts of the city have become an all-too-familiar presence, bringing only trouble for longtime residents and their families.

“I’ll see a whole group of people pull up outside with Mt. Pleasant tattoos on their arms, and don’t none of them live on this street,” she said, “Getting into fights over stupid things, too. They really want to lose their lives over clout and publicity.”

At nearly the same moment gunfire riddled Greenville Street, a teenage boy was riding his bike down Woodbole Avenue in Mattapan when he was shot in the leg.

Britney Firmin, 23, who has lived around the corner since childhood, said she’s come to expect these types of attacks in the summer.

“Everyone knows you have to be more vigilant in the summertime,” she said. “Especially around big holidays like the Fourth of July or [the Caribbean] Carnival when there have been consistent back-to-back shootings in years past.”

Firmin remembers sitting in the back of her parents’ car when she was in elementary school and seeing two people pull their guns on each other. It was terrifying then, she said. Now, it’s predictable.

“In a sad way, the older I’ve gotten, the more desensitized I’ve become to it,” she said. “Not that I don’t care, but you get used to there being another one, and another one.”

Firmin said she’s aware of gun buy-back programs and other anti-violence programs, but said they often feel distant, and too infrequent to address such a longstanding and systemic problem.

“What would make me feel safer is more robust, streamlined, and incentivized gun-control initiatives that take the voices of Black families into consideration,” she said. “We’ve been dealing with gun violence issues for a long time, but we’re still not necessarily part of those conversations at a city government level.”

Other residents called on community organizations to play a bigger role.

“I’d like to see more from local business owners, religious leaders, people who are already trusted in the community and have something to offer,” said Azan Reid, a Mattapan resident and violence intervention worker at the neighborhood’s community health center.

Reid meets with the family and friends of victims, witnesses, and anyone impacted by gun violence to share ways to cope with the ensuing trauma. Many residents are afraid to interact with teenagers and young men they perceive as dangerous criminals, Reid said. But most of those young men are “feeling stuck in an unhealthy lifestyle,” and would benefit from the wisdom and guidance of elders, he added.

Whatever reputation Dorchester may have among outsiders, Tony and his friend said the July 4 shooting caught them by surprise. Police said they believe the attack was gang-related but Tony, who’s lived in the same neighborhood since the third grade, said the most violence he usually sees in this area is teenagers fistfighting.

Shielding his gash from the sun, Tony’s friend said he wasn’t optimistic about progress.

“More ambulances could help, maybe, but we don’t want more police around,” he said. “In general it’s a cool community, but it’ll be hard [for the city] to do something about this area when they don’t know our people.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.