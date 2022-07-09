Four-alarm fire destroys Newton home Saturday night

Firefighters found the house on 54 Gray Cliff Road fully engulfed in flames when they arrived around 10:30 p.m., he said. No injuries were reported, and the house was empty at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

A four-alarm fire destroyed a home near Newton Centre Friday night, said Newton Fire Department Deputy Chief Eddie Melendez at the site on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than three hours with assistance from other fire departments, Mendez said.

An excavator was brought to the scene Saturday to assist in the search for any remaining hot spots, Melendez said. Sections of the burnt debris were still smoking late Saturday afternoon.

The 5,600-square-foot home was built in 1890 and was recently assessed as having a value of about $3.6 million, according to town records. The family who owns the home has been notified, Melendez said.

Chloe Johnson, 25, who lives across the street, stood on her driveway Saturday and watched the excavation. Johnson and her boyfriend noticed the fire at around 10:30 p.m. from their bathroom window and called 911, she said. Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter, she said, but by the time they arrived, the whole house was up in flames.

“It was the most intense orange,” she said. “You couldn’t even see the house.”

She said the homeowners were on vacation on Cape Cod but rushed back, arriving at around 1 a.m. But by that time, she said, the house had “collapsed.”

Johnson said she has known the neighbors since she was born. Growing up, she played with their kids and swam in their pool.

“They’re hardworking, nice people,” she said, adding that they are retired. “It’s hard to grasp that this happened.”

Terri Handler, 62, who lives nearby on Beacon Street, walked her dog past the home on Saturday.

She said she woke up to the blaze at around 11 p.m. and ran outside to see flames shooting above the trees and about five fire trucks on her street. Worried that the fire would spread, the family prepared the cars in the driveway in case they needed to evacuate.

“We’re always concerned, what would happen if we’re away on vacation?” she said. “This is just so sad.”





Kate Selig can be reached at kate.selig@globe.com.