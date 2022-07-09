fb-pixel Skip to main content

Historic Veranda House on Nantucket consumed by fire Saturday

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated July 9, 2022, 16 minutes ago

Firefighters on Nantucket battled flames as fire tore through the historic Veranda House inn Saturday morning, according to a local news site.

The hotel, located at 3 Step Lane in downtown Nantucket, dates back to the late 17th century, according to its website.

The Nantucket Current news site reported that all available Nantucket firefighters have been called to the scene. The fire also spread to a nearby residence, the news site reported.

On social media, videos depicted billowing black smoke and towering flames erupting from the inn building.


The Nantucket Fire Department could not be reached Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

