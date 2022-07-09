Historic Veranda House on Nantucket consumed by fire Saturday

Firefighters on Nantucket battled flames as fire tore through the historic Veranda House inn Saturday morning, according to a local news site.

The hotel, located at 3 Step Lane in downtown Nantucket, dates back to the late 17th century, according to its website.

The Nantucket Current news site reported that all available Nantucket firefighters have been called to the scene. The fire also spread to a nearby residence, the news site reported.