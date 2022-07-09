Historic Veranda House on Nantucket consumed by fire Saturday

Firefighters on Nantucket battled flames as fire tore through the historic Veranda House inn Saturday morning, according to a local news site.
The hotel, located at 3 Step Lane in downtown Nantucket, dates back to the late 17th century, according to its website.
The Nantucket Current news site reported that all available Nantucket firefighters have been called to the scene. The fire also spread to a nearby residence, the news site reported.
On social media, videos depicted billowing black smoke and towering flames erupting from the inn building.
Close up of the damage. pic.twitter.com/dKVdozvU4H— David Creed (@dcreedACK) July 9, 2022
Were being told there are two other buildings in addition to the Veranda House that have caught fire.— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 9, 2022
NFD believes all guests & staff made it out alive.
A neighbor credited a Jamaican woman delivering newspapers for first spotting it, calling it in, alerting hotel #nantucket pic.twitter.com/hY6lGXRZBu
Nantucket Ma, fire at The Veranda House on Step Lane pic.twitter.com/Hak3mZlU6y— Metro Fire (@MaFireEMS) July 9, 2022
Thankful for the Nantucket Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/pdSoOHqOWO— David Creed (@dcreedACK) July 9, 2022
The Nantucket Fire Department could not be reached Saturday morning.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.