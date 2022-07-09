Mike Brito, influential Dodgers’ scout in Mexico, dies at 87

Although his scouting trips were out of sight of fans, Mr. Brito was probably baseball’s most visible scout. For many years, when he was in town, he would station himself behind home plate at Dodger Stadium in full view of the center field camera, wearing a Panama hat, smoking a cigar and holding a radar gun to measure the speed of incoming pitches.

His death, at a hospital, was announced by the Dodgers.

Mike Brito, an influential Cuban-born Los Angeles Dodgers scout who in Mexico discovered pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, whose sensational 1981 season uncorked the delirious fan reaction known as “Fernandomania,” died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 87.

Advertisement

Mr. Brito, who began working for the Dodgers in 1978, signed more than 30 players, mostly from Mexico, who reached the major leagues. He was a pioneer in opening the door to Mexican players, who had not been much of a focus of Major League Baseball. He was known for setting up tryouts in Mexico to find and evaluate talent.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

And in a modern era when teams are increasingly reliant on sophisticated analytics to assess the skills of ballplayers, Mr. Brito remained the embodiment of scouts who relied on their eyeball evaluations to know if a young player was worthy of being signed.

“It doesn’t do you any good to know about spin rates and exit velocities,” said Stan Kasten, the Dodgers’ chief executive, “if you haven’t driven your car into the backwoods to see a kid play.”

To the Dodgers, no young ballplayer found by Mr. Brito was more important than Valenzuela, a chunky left-hander with a devastating screwball who looked to the sky before delivering each pitch.

In 1978, Mr. Brito was on a scouting trip to Silao, Mexico, where his intention was to focus on a shortstop named Ali Uscanga in a Mexican rookie league game. But during the game, a contest between Silao and Guanajuato, his attention was drawn to Valenzuela, who struck out 12 batters for Guanajuato.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t believe he was only 17,” Mr. Brito later told Sports Illustrated.

The Dodgers signed Valenzuela the next year and sent him to the minor leagues. And in the strike-shortened 1981 season, he won the National League Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards.

“My heart is very heavy today,” Valenzuela, who calls games in Spanish for the Dodgers, said in a statement. “Mike was a great man and instrumental in my success as a baseball player on and off the field.”

Mr. Brito’s other signings include current Dodgers starter Julio Urias, who won 20 games in 2021; mercurial outfielder Yasiel Puig, who is Cuban; pitchers Ismael Valdez, Joakim Soria, Antonio Osuna, Victor Gonzalez, and Dennys Reyes; shortstop Juan Castro; and outfielder Karim Garcia. Another of his finds, Bobby Castillo, a converted third baseman known as Babo, taught Valenzuela how to throw a screwball.

“I’m not lying to you,” Mr. Brito told The Los Angeles Times in 2011. “Within a week, Fernando was throwing the screwball as good as Babo.”

“For many, many prospects from Mexico, he was a God,” Jaime Jarrín, a Dodgers’ Spanish-language broadcaster since 1959, told Baseball America last year. “They loved him because he protected them.”

Mike Brito was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Cuba and was a catcher who, starting in 1955, played three seasons in the lower tiers of the Washington Senators’ minor league system, then several seasons in the Mexican League.

Advertisement

After retiring, he moved to Los Angeles, where he found work as a truck driver and set up an adult amateur league that he also played in.

Scouting became his way to stay in baseball. “Thanks to God, I became a scout in the Mexican League,” he said in a short video profile, “The White Hat & Wild Horse: The Scout Who Found Puig.” When he was asked by Dodgers general manager Al Campanis to work for the team, he recalled thinking, “It’s like you find a guy in the desert and ask him if he wants a glass of water.

“Sure I want to work for the Dodgers.”

Mr. Brito’s success with the Dodgers led him to being named international scout of the year by MLB in 2014 and receiving the Tony Gwynn Award from Baseball America last year for his contributions to the sport.

His survivors include his wife, Rosario; his daughters, Diana and Minerva, and four granddaughters.

He was involved in one of the franchise’s most glorious moments: Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. Before the game, Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda had asked Mr. Brito to scout Oakland A’s reliever Dennis Eckersley.

“When he got the left-handed hitter to two strikes, he’d throw a backdoor slider,” he said in “White Hat & Wild Horse.” (Another scout, Mel Didier, said he made the same observation.)

Advertisement

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the count ran to 3-2 on the Dodgers’ Kirk Gibson.

“He was waiting for the backdoor slider,” Mr. Brito said, and hit the game-winning home run.



