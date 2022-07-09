Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Chelsea

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash in Chelsea Saturday, officials said.
The 28-year-old man received serious injuries, but was in stable condition Saturday night, James Borghesani, a spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, said shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The incident happened at Eastern Avenue and Cottage Street, Borghesani said.
State Police also responded to the scene, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
Chelsea police did not immediately respond to requests for more information.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
