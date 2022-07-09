fb-pixel Skip to main content

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Chelsea

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated July 9, 2022, 49 minutes ago

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash in Chelsea Saturday, officials said.

The 28-year-old man received serious injuries, but was in stable condition Saturday night, James Borghesani, a spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, said shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The incident happened at Eastern Avenue and Cottage Street, Borghesani said.

State Police also responded to the scene, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

Chelsea police did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video