Police investigating two assaults in Southie

The reported assaults are under investigation by the department’s sexual assault unit. Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 617-343-4400 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

The assaults were reported in the past two days in the area of East Broadway Street and Dorchester Street, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

Police are warning South Boston residents to be on the lookout as they investigate two reports of indecent assault and battery in the neighborhood, according to a Boston Police Department community alert issued Saturday night.

Police urged Southie residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings, especially at night, and to walk in groups whenever possible. Police said it is best to avoid distractions, such as talking on or looking at a cell phone, when walking and not wear headphones or earbuds in both ears.

If you believe you’re being followed, change directions or cross the street, look for a place where other people are around, and call 911, police said.

Police also suggested carrying car keys in your hands in case they need to be used as a weapon.

“If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself,” police said in the alert. “Creating distance and yelling words like: ‘fire,’ ‘help,’ or ‘rape’ are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.”

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault and wants to speak with an agency other than law enforcement can call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center at 1-800-841-8371 or go to barcc.org, police said.

