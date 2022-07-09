Hundreds march to White House, risking arrest to protest Roe’s reversal

The demonstration is being organized by the Women’s March, a movement that drew millions to the streets in the nation’s capital and across the country the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president in 2017.

WASHINGTON - Hundreds of people are protesting for abortion rights Saturday by marching to the White House and planting themselves in front of the building, risking arrest.

The group has called for a “Summer of Rage” in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning last month of Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that had enshrined abortion as a constitutional right for more than 50 years.

Abortion-rights protesters gather in Franklin Square Park to march towards the White House to pressure on the Biden Administration to act and protect abortion rights in Washington, Saturday. Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated Press

The Women's March also targets President Joe Biden, calling on him to declare a national emergency that would allow the federal government to dedicate additional funds for abortion procedures. Other actions requested by the group include new federal guidance increasing access to abortion pills and the leasing of federal land to abortion providers.

For this weekend's protest, organizers expect between 400 and 1,000 total participants. The marchers gathered at Franklin Square at 10 a.m. for a short rally and training before marching at noon to Lafayette Square, where a group plans to remain motionless on the White House sidewalk in an act of civil disobedience, according to a National Park Service permit.

The organizers say the "most likely scenario" is that Park Police will arrest demonstrators "for not being in continuous motion on the sidewalk," according to guidance given to participants.

"The goal of this action is not mass numbers of participants, but a smaller number of people taking coordinated action together in order to elevate a demand to a specific target," the guidance states. "The action will be centered around folks who are risking arrest."

The march caps a week of activism in which activists protested outside Senate office buildings and hung a large poster reading “BIDEN PROTECT ABORTION” from a crane in Washington.