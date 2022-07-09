Jan. 6 panel questions Cipollone on pardons and Trump’s election claims

The panel did not press him to either corroborate or contradict the details of explosive testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide who captivated the country late last month with her account of an out-of-control president willing to embrace violence and stop at nothing to stay in power, the people said.

WASHINGTON — Pat Cipollone, who served as White House counsel for President Donald Trump, was asked detailed questions on Friday about pardons, false election fraud claims, and the former president’s pressure campaign against Vice President Mike Pence, according to three people familiar with his testimony before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

During a roughly eight-hour interview conducted behind closed doors in the O’Neill House Office Building, the panel covered some of the same ground it did during an informal interview with Cipollone in April. In the session on Friday, which took place only after Cipollone was served with a subpoena, investigators focused mainly on Cipollone’s views on the events of Jan. 6 and generally did not ask about his views of other witnesses’ accounts.

One person familiar with Cipollone’s testimony said he provided new information that helped underscore the committee’s view that Trump was derelict in his duties on Jan. 6. Cipollone fought against the most extreme plans to overturn the 2020 election, according to multiple witnesses.

Cipollone, who has long held that his direct conversations with Trump are protected by executive privilege and attorney-client privilege, invoked certain privileges in declining to answer some of the committee’s questions.

The panel recorded Cipollone on video with potential plans to use clips of his testimony at upcoming hearings. Aides have begun strategizing about whether and where to adjust scripts to include key clips, one person said. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

In the interview, Cipollone was asked about Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The panel has asked similar questions of top Justice Department officials, White House lawyers and Trump campaign officials, who have testified that they did not agree with the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Cipollone also broke with Trump in response to questions about the former president’s pressure campaign against Pence, which included personal meetings, a profane phone call and even a post on Twitter attacking the vice president as rioters stormed the Capitol pledging to hang him, people familiar with the testimony said.

Cipollone’s agreement to sit for an interview before the panel had prompted speculation that his testimony could either buttress or contradict the account of Hutchinson, who attributed some of the most damning statements about Trump’s behavior to Cipollone. For instance, she testified that Cipollone told her on the morning of Jan. 6 that Trump’s plan to accompany the mob to the Capitol would cause Trump officials to be “charged with every crime imaginable.”

Two people familiar with Cipollone’s actions that day said he did not recall making that comment to Hutchinson. Those people said the committee was made aware before the interview that Cipollone would not confirm that conversation were he to be asked. He was not asked about that specific statement on Friday, according to people familiar with the questions.

“Why are Pat Cipollone & his lawyers letting the J6 Committee get away with suborning Cassidy Hutchinson’s perjury?” Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who has also testified before the panel, wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Only cowards let the Left bully them into sitting quietly instead of speaking up and telling the truth. Stop hiding on background, Pat. Grow a spine & go on record.”

Cipollone was asked, however, about conversations in which presidential pardons were discussed.

Hutchinson has testified that on Jan. 7, the day after the assault on the Capitol, Trump wanted to promise pardons for those involved in the attack, but Cipollone argued to remove language making such a promise from remarks that the president was to deliver.

She has also testified that members of Congress and others close to Trump sought pardons after the violence of Jan. 6.

An adviser to Cipollone declined to comment on his appearance before the panel.

“He was candid with the committee,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. and a member of the panel, said on CNN on Friday. “He was careful in his answers, and I believe that he was honest in his answers.”

She added, “We gained some additional insight into the actual day, Jan. 6.”

Lofgren said Cipollone did not contradict other witnesses. “There were things that he might not be present for or in some cases could not recall with precision,” she said.

Cipollone’s testimony came after he reached a deal to testify before the panel, which had pressed him for weeks to cooperate and issued him a subpoena last month.

Cipollone was a witness to key moments in Trump’s push to overturn the election results, including discussions about sending false letters to state officials about election fraud and seizing voting machines. He was also in direct contact with Trump on Jan. 6 as rioters stormed the Capitol.

Trump has railed against Cipollone’s cooperation. On Thursday, he posted on his social media platform, Truth Social: “Why would a future President of the United States want to have candid and important conversations with his White House Counsel if he thought there was even a small chance that this person, essentially acting as a ‘lawyer’ for the Country, may someday be brought before a partisan and openly hostile Committee in Congress.”