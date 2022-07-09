Immediate and lasting impacts are expected with Roe dismantled

Re “Fears of medical fallout follow Roe ruling” (Page A1, July 4): I wonder what my grandmother would have been like had she lived. Her children were truly unique, so I imagine she would have been fascinating to know. Of the four who had to go to the orphanage, there was a philosopher-printer-inventor, an inventor-author-entrepreneur, and a bibliophile-businessman, all of whom had the 10th-grade educations that one received in the orphanage. And there was my mother, who, after having passed through an infant care orphanage to various foster homes, felt herself supremely fortunate to have finally been fostered and adopted by an aunt and uncle.

‘I wonder what my grandmother would have been like had she lived’

Advertisement

My immigrant grandparents lived in poverty and already had six children when my grandmother became pregnant with a seventh child they just could not afford. Had abortion been legal in 1926, my grandmother would not have sought a kitchen-table abortion by a lay provider. She would not have died of the infection that followed. And I would have had the opportunity to know her.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The medical director of family planning at Massachusetts General Hospital told your reporters that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will have “catastrophic consequences” for maternal health. These consequences may last generations.

Dr. Sheldon Benjamin

Newton

The writer is vice chair for education in psychiatry, director of neuropsychiatry, and a professor of psychiatry and neurology at UMass Chan Medical School.





Young women in antiabortion movement think they have this all figured out

Re “For some young women, end of Roe is just the beginning” (Page A7, July 3): Years ago, I participated in the inaugural Women’s Leadership Program sponsored by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. On the first day, I was struck by a comment made by one of my peers. She said, “I’m not held back by my gender; it’s not a factor where I work.” A sympathetic “bless her heart” rose up in my throat. That same feeling returned when I read the article last Sunday about the group Students for Life of America and the “I Am the Pro-Life Generation” signs they carry at antiabortion demonstrations.

Advertisement

It is easy, before you have experienced pregnancy or child-care needs in the workplace, to believe that your gender will not limit you. Try as you might, you are likely to discover that there is no professional setback quite like a pregnancy in a country that does not require paid leave or provide universal child care.

While it’s understandable and generous that people like Phoebe Purvey, a 26-year-old Texan who describes herself as “life-affirming,” devote their time to centers that help women postpartum, they shouldn’t have to. Unfortunately for Purvey, what she perhaps does not yet realize is that the life she believes she is saving — the “pre-born” child, as she puts it — is not at all the life that is “sacrificed.” When a woman does not have a choice, the life that is sacrificed is her own.

Alexis Harvey

Portsmouth, R.I.





Alito’s opinion could split the country in two

The Supreme Court has a special responsibility not to divide the country into sectional factions. According to a biographer, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. and Chief Justice Edward Douglass White Jr. fought in the Civil War for opposite sides, and they felt one of the reasons they were in that war was that the Dred Scott decision so inflamed sectional passions. They knew they had a responsibility, in issuing decisions, to see that there would never be a Civil War again.

Advertisement

Justice Samuel Alito’s June 24 opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was just the sort of inflammatory decision that Holmes and White would have abjured. There is now talk about splitting the country over the legality of abortion. Chief Justice John Roberts’s concurring opinion did not satisfy the absolutists on either side of the issue, but it seemed to be a middle ground that would not have caused the sort of upheaval we are now seeing. Abortion up to 15 weeks, with exceptions, seems to be a consensus norm in European countries.

It is notable that the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg felt that Roe v. Wade had come too early and gone too far. We are living through a backlash, and a backlash to the backlash, as the pendulum has swung wildly to the other side. It is lamentable that the current majority of the Supreme Court has taken us down this path and ignored the experience of the Dred Scott decision and the Civil War.

John B. Stewart

Springfield

The writer is an attorney.