What on earth can be done about this Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court does not have a code of ethics. And so, they are not subject to such a code. They are immune to conflict-of-interest rules or limits on gifts that might influence their behavior. Why is that? Why do they hold themselves above the rules that govern everyone else?

I spent 10 years working for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the executive branch of the federal government. We had strict rules about ethics. They covered such things as conflict of interest, acceptance of gifts, and financial disclosure, and included our spouses. We had training every year. The issue is taken seriously. I know the legislative branch does the same. There is one segment of the judicial branch that ignores this.

Without a code of ethics, the justices are unaccountable

John Bullard

Westport Point

The writer retired as regional administrator of NOAA Fisheries in 2018.





Fossil fuel industry is behind the money talking

Dan McGowan’s interview with US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island, hits the nail on the head: This right-wing Supreme Court majority has been purchased with dark money (“Whitehouse has no FOMO about the Supreme Court,” Metro, July 2).

The fossil fuel industry has become perhaps the wealthiest and most powerful cartel in history. It has quietly and effectively used its power to advance its cause in American politics beginning in the 1980s, as is well documented in Jane Mayer’s book “Dark Money.” The industry has essentially installed far-right judges, lawmakers, professors, and journalists who have denied climate action at every turn. It has shaped a far-right agenda that ties “patriotism,” white Christian faith, global warming denial, and pro-fossil-fuel sentiment into a nicely marketable package.

We who are fighting for a livable planet are pitted against a basically invisible enemy armed with unimaginable wealth and power. But at least we are finally realizing we are at war.

Kerry Castonguay

Leominster





Enough already — pack the court, and fast

“When they go low, we go high,” said Michelle Obama, then first lady, at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. That seemed exactly right. But going high appears to be naive; low worked. We have a Supreme Court in which appointees lied during confirmation processes. More generally, there’s little need for truth among Republican leaders.

It’s time to pack the court without apology. Why should we have nine justices? The Republicans allowed only eight to sit for a year during the Obama administration when Merrick Garland was denied a Senate hearing.

The Republicans would call this an upping of the ante by a Democratic president, but it would actually be a proper and honest response to GOP malfeasance.

Alan Cole

Needham