Massachusetts lawmakers are poised to offer tax relief to the middle class. But what about the poor?

A temporary expansion of the federal child tax credit, half of it doled out in advance monthly payments of $250 or $300, slashed child poverty by about 30 percent .

Stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits helped millions stay in their apartments, keep the electricity flowing, and feed their children.

We’ve had a glimpse, during the pandemic, at what cash assistance can do for low-income families.

And here in Massachusetts, the state got into the act earlier this year when it sent $500 checks to some of its poorest residents.

It was a commendable program. But now, legislative leaders are citing those earlier payments to excuse the exclusion of low-income families from the newest proposed outlay: a one-time $250 taxpayer rebate aimed at offsetting the rising costs of gas and other consumer products.

“We felt we had addressed a lot of the needs there,” House Speaker Ronald Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, told reporters Thursday, referring to the first rounds of checks. “The next step was to move up and take care of folks who are in that middle-income area that is so often neglected.”

Providing relief for middle-class taxpayers is a fine goal for a state government awash in cash.

But cutting low-income people out is a mistake, even if they have benefited from previous government assistance. In a place like Massachusetts, where the cost of living is so high, poverty can be especially crushing.

As advocates have pointed out, there are better, more lasting ways to deliver assistance to the poorest families, by expanding the state’s earned income tax credit, for instance.

But if the state is going to provide one-time payments out of what is expected to be a historic, nearly $3.6 billion surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30, then tending to the most vulnerable families should be top of mind.

The legislative leaders’ proposal would send the aid to taxpayers who reported a minimum of $38,000 in income in 2021, and not more than $100,000 for individual filers or $150,000 for joint filers.

Dropping or sharply reducing the minimum would add to the cost of the roughly $500 million package. But if lawmakers want to keep the price tag where it is, they could shave down eligibility at the top of the income spectrum.

A family making $150,000 could certainly use the $500 that would go to a married couple. But those households aren’t nearly as squeezed as the Commonwealth’s poorest families.

Including the lowest-income families would put the state in line with the best national thinking about how to administer tax relief.

When Congress temporarily expanded the child tax credit in the worst throes of the pandemic, it made the credit fully refundable, meaning all of it could be collected by the truly poor, even those who weren’t earning an income of any consequence.

That’s how you reach the single mother who has lost her job. That’s how you target the most vulnerable kids.

Massachusetts got closer to that approach with the payments it issued earlier this year. And as the state prepares to dole out more of its surplus, there’s no reason to shift its strategy now.

